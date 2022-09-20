Extantia launches €300M platform to accelerate decarbonisation

After two years in stealth mode, Extantia announces two investment funds along with a sustainability knowledge hub for investors, scientists, and industry experts

BERLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extantia Capital , a climate-first venture firm, has announced a €300M platform to invest in and accelerate climate tech innovation. The platform includes Extantia Flagship, a €150M venture fund dedicated to backing scalable deep decarbonisation tech companies, Extantia Allstars, a €150M fund-of-funds investing in climate tech venture capital funds across the globe, and Extantia Ignite, a sustainability hub advancing knowledge and competence in climate innovation and ESG practices.

With 12 direct investments and 7 venture capital fund commitments, Extantia already has over €100M assets under management and is the first climate tech venture firm in Europe to combine both investment approaches. Extantia is backed by investors such as Anglo American , Toyota Ventures , and top-tier family offices such as the Piëch and Oldendorff families. Notable portfolio companies include H2Pro , INERATEC , GA Drilling , BeZero , and Reverion .

"This is more than just another climate tech fund," said Sebastian Heitmann, Partner at Extantia. "To reach net zero, we need a major change across the entire economy and mobilisation of all market players. Over the past two years, we built a platform to catalyse this movement. We provide economically and ecologically viable investment alternatives to asset managers; education and knowledge to industry leaders and policymakers; and capital and domain expertise to entrepreneurs."

To ensure its investments have a significant and timely impact, Extantia conducts a rigorous Carbon Math assessment prior to any engagement and is integrating impact achievement goals into the fund manager's compensation. Areas of primary interest are energy, industrial processes, buildings, transportation, and carbon removal technologies. Examples include sustainable fuels and petrochemicals, hydrogen supply chain, renewable baseload power, and direct air capture. Extantia also uses comprehensive methodology to verify that new technologies "do no harm" and avoid negative impacts on the environment and society.

Behind Extantia's impact calculations and ESG practices is Extantia Ignite. The sustainability hub brings together scientists, ESG and sustainability experts to create transparency and science-based guidelines for the climate innovation ecosystem. Among others, the hub creates tools for Extantia's investment team to evaluate and report climate impact; helps portfolio companies implement ESG best practices; and provides actionable insights to investors.

"Extantia Ignite is where industry meets technology and science," said Dr. Laura-Marie Toepfer, Partner at Extantia. "By combining our scientific carbon measurement with sustainable investing, our hub is designed to engage and empower all stakeholders — entrepreneurs, policymakers, family business leaders, and institutional investors — to achieve their own net zero targets and that of their customers. We regularly publish our work to advance thought leadership and foster public discussion."

About Extantia Capital

Extantia Capital is a climate-first venture capital firm accelerating the path to a decarbonised world. Extantia unites mission-driven entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, and business leaders to advance the transition. The €300M platform includes Extantia Flagship, a fund backing scalable deep decarbonisation companies, Extantia Allstars, a fund-of-funds investing in climate venture capital funds, and Extantia Ignite, a sustainability hub advancing knowledge and competence in climate innovation and ESG practices. For more information, visit www.extantia.com .

