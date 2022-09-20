DoorDash Unveils New Partnerships with Top Grocers and Retailers

DoorDash announces expanded selection with key partners including Sprouts Farmers Market,

EG America, Big Lots, DICK's Sporting Goods and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, we have accelerated our growth beyond restaurants, introducing on-demand grocery, convenience store, alcohol delivery, and more on the DoorDash app with partners including Albertsons Companies , Walgreens , BJ's Wholesale Club , Dollar General, and Wawa , creating more opportunities for retailers of all sizes to expand their digital offerings and reach consumers online. Today, there are more than 75,000 non-restaurant retail stores on the DoorDash platform across North America.

Today, we're excited to announce several new retail partners on DoorDash spanning multiple categories including grocery, convenience, sporting goods, home goods and more.

Sprouts Farmers Market – We are excited to announce that beginning in October, consumers will be able to shop from more than 375 Sprouts Farmers Market stores on the DoorDash marketplace. Consumers will be able to order everything from fresh produce to organic and natural food and snacks, for delivery directly to their doorstep.





EG America – Earlier this week, we announced a partnership with EG America to offer on-demand delivery of convenience essentials from ten EG convenience brands including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, and Turkey Hill. Select brands are already live in the DoorDash app, and by the end of the year, we will expand to over 1,300 EG convenience brand locations. From snacks to sandwiches to pizza and more, consumers can now order items from their local EG convenience brand on the DoorDash app.



Big Lots – Last week, we announced a partnership with Big Lots, one of America's largest home discount retailers. Consumers can now shop for home goods, seasonal décor, bedding, snacks and pantry staples, cleaning products, outdoor essentials, pet care supplies and more from more than 1,400 Big Lots locations across 48 states in the U.S.



DICK's Sporting Goods – Last week, we announced an exciting new partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods, the premier sporting goods retailer, to offer on-demand delivery from more than 700 stores across 47 states. DICK'S Sporting Goods is DoorDash's first sporting goods and apparel retail partner for on-demand delivery.



Giant Eagle – We are pleased to be partnering with Giant Eagle, a leading regional food retailer, on DoorDash marketplace, beginning with stores in Columbus, Ohio .





Weis Markets – We are excited to announce we're expanding our partnership with Weis Markets—a mid-Atlantic grocer—on DoorDash Drive. We'll now be powering delivery for their first party channel in addition to DoorDash marketplace.





The Raley's Companies – Earlier this month, we announced a partnership with The Raley's Companies, which includes stores within the Raley's and Bashas' division, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from over 213 locations spanning multiple cities across Northern California, Nevada, and Arizona.

"DoorDash's mission is to be the one-stop shop for all local commerce needs for consumers, and that starts with bringing every business on Main Street online. Our goal is to level the playing field for retailers while helping consumers get the best of their neighborhood delivered to them instantly. DoorDash is hyper-focused on selection, and we're excited about the significant progress we've made towards connecting every grocery, convenience, and retail store to every local consumer," said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash.

Over the course of the past year, customers who ordered from a grocery store on our platform increased by 130%1. For retailers on our platform, our focus is on how we can bring the best of DoorDash to help all retailers optimize their omnichannel experience for growth and drive incremental sales to reach more customers. Incrementality studies conducted across a number of our grocery and convenience enterprise partners indicate that DoorDash is 70-90% incremental to their existing customer base. We have the team and services to support retailers in whatever way they choose to grow their business, whether it's through the DoorDash marketplace or through their own first party digital channel with delivery powered by DoorDash Drive , our white-label fulfillment platform.

We know that the trend towards wanting more convenience only goes in one direction as consumers crave faster and easier ways to get their favorite brands delivered to them same-day. According to our DoorDash Economic Impact Report , 89% of consumers surveyed said that convenience and ease of use were important or very important reasons they use the DoorDash app and website. As the world opens up, we want to give customers time back in their day to do what they love most, while bringing the best of their communities to their doorstep.

At the heart of all we do, we remain committed to growing and empowering local economies. We look forward to helping retailers grow on our platform in whatever way they desire, all while meeting consumers' need for ease and convenience.

1 From June 2021-June 2022

