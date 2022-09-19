VA Names Team IntelliDyne a Finalist in $20M Mission Daybreak Grand Challenge to Reduce Veteran Suicides

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has named Team IntelliDyne as a finalist in Mission Daybreak — a $20 million challenge designed to help VA develop new suicide prevention strategies for Veterans. As a finalist, Team IntelliDyne will receive $250,000 and advance to Phase 2 of the challenge.

"The importance of providing mental health assistance to our nation's Veterans cannot be understated. Our team is honored to be considered as a Mission Daybreak finalist and we look forward to Phase 2 where we will demonstrate how informed outreach, using predictive analytics can significantly narrow the aperture of Veteran outreach efforts, saving many lives," said IntelliDyne Chief Operating Officer, Phil Vincenzes.

Team IntelliDyne's solution, CALLS (Computationally Aggregated List to Limit Self-Harm), implements a data-driven behavioral model for anonymously assessing wellness risk to generate a risk-ranked call-list of Veterans who would specifically benefit from directed outreach efforts, thereby improving behavioral health outcomes, and vitally reducing the Veteran suicide rate.

During Phase 2 of the challenge, 30 finalists will join a virtual accelerator program designed to help the finalists develop ambitious, but achievable roadmaps for prototyping, iteration, testing, and evaluation. Technology partners supporting the accelerator include Amazon and Microsoft.

In November 2022, finalists will present their solutions to key stakeholders, investors, and partners at Demo Day, a live pitch event. Phase 2 will award $11.5 million in prizes:

Two first-place winners will each receive $3 million ,

Three second-place winners will each receive $1 million ,

Five third-place winners will each receive $500,000 .

