SANDAG Wins Award for Investment Reporting Innovation with ICD

Awarded for Technology Excellence in Treasury

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego Association of Governments garnered recognition for Technology Excellence in the 2022 Alexander Hamilton Awards last week for its co-innovation of an investment reporting application with ICD, an investment technology solution provider. The treasury award was given to SANDAG during Treasury and Risk's webinar, "Innovative Strategies to Improve Treasury Operations through Technology."

Visit ICD at https://icdportal.com (PRNewsfoto/ICD) (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to have been recognized for building a solution that would meet our specific requirements for consolidating all the internal and external investments in our portfolio for reporting," explains SANDAG CFO Andre Douzdjian. "Working with our technology partner, ICD, we have saved 140 hours of manually collecting, aggregating and reconciling data from disparate sources for monthly and quarterly reporting."

"We're thankful for SANDAG's trust in our partnership to develop a solution to their investment reporting challenges, and we congratulate them on their well-deserved win," says Zachary Brown, Executive Vice President, Investment Reporting at ICD.

ICD Investment Reporting is a software-as-a-service solution, delivering the shared benefits of a community of users. Its machine learning capabilities will make the solution smarter and faster over time. The more organizations that use the solution, the more formats and data components it will recognize and classify. Government agencies and corporations wanting to learn more about SANDAG's co-innovation with ICD can read the case study at icdportal.com/resources or contact ICD at info@icdportal.com.

Now in its 27th year, the Alexander Hamilton Awards from Treasury & Risk recognizes companies in treasury, finance, and risk management driving the industry forward with their process innovations and technology implementations.

About ICD

ICD is a trusted provider of investment technology solutions to corporations, government agencies and financial institutions. For two decades ICD has developed workflow solutions to assist organizations with independent research, trading, analytics and investment reporting. Our many award-winning solutions co-innovated with our clients demonstrate our commitment to serving the needs of the institutional investment community. For more information about ICD Portal and ICD Investment Reporting, contact info@icdportal.com or visit icdportal.com.

ICD Media Contact

Zoe Sochor

+1 646.581.3277

zoe.sochor@icdportal.com

