InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Line of Unicorn Accessories (CNC-820)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter loves unicorns and I wanted to create a stylish set of accessories to inspire fun and creative play as well as keep her warm in the winter," said an inventor, from Statesville, N.C., "so I invented RAYNE BANDS MAGICAL HAIR ACCESSORIES. My design can be collected and enjoyed by unicorn lovers of any age or gender."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique line of accessories that enable users to dress up like a unicorn. In doing so, it could spark imaginative play. It also enhances fashion and fun and it could help to keep wearers warm during cold weather. The invention features a unique and versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for girls and other individuals who love unicorns. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-820, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

