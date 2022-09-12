The Dr Ankita Singh Scholarship for Aspiring Medical Doctors Still Accepting Applications

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr Ankita Singh Scholarship for Future Doctors of America is a recently launched scholarship program by the namesake backer, Dr Ankita Singh, that is primarily aimed at students who wish to pursue a career in medicine as a doctor. The scholarship is opening its application to students who are currently enrolled in university and taking up studies that involve medicine and intend on becoming a doctor in the future. Applicants aren't only limited to just university students but it is also accepting applications from high school students who are graduating and intend on going to university with plans of becoming a doctor. Prize money of $1000 will be awarded to the scholar that will be chosen through a 1000-word scholarship essay that answers the question: "Having a degree in medicine is a powerful responsibility. How will you use your degree in medicine to give back to your community?"

No matter the kind of career you wish to pursue, education plays a central role in all of them. Attending university trains you to do your job properly as well as equips you with the necessary skills and knowledge to overcome any challenges that get thrown your way. Dr Ankita Singh understands this and hopes that her scholarship program will also bring awareness not only to the struggles of students studying to become a doctor but also to the rising costs of education which can be difficult for some families to realistically keep up. She sees this scholarship as a fair opportunity she can provide to all students as well as a reward for any deserving student with the opportunity to pursue their dream career without worrying about the financial side

Students who are keen on applying for the scholarship should go over to the Dr Ankita Singh Scholarship website. This website will allow you to learn more about the woman herself as well as any information you need about the scholarship. The website contains everything you need to know from updates on the scholarship as well as any additional requirements you might need to accomplish besides the essay. It will also allow you to send in your complete application together with your essay and other requirements.

