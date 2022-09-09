Rising Stars: The power of education at work

Rising Stars: The power of education at work

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the heart of UST is the imperative to serve, especially those with limited access to educational excellence. With this in mind, UST offers the Rising Stars internship program, an initiative that provides qualified students the opportunity to continue their educational journey at UST while gaining valuable work experience at local companies.

The Rising Stars program pairs students with corporate sponsors in order to earn funds toward tuition. This model helps students build personal connections that will influence them beyond college.

How It Works

An annual investment helps fill the financial gap for Rising Stars students and opens the door for them to attend UST. It's a win-win program – corporate sponsors gain a productive employee and the Rising Stars become valuable assets trained for Houston's workforce.

Corporate sponsors contact with the UST Rising Stars subsidiary for part-time, entry-level office jobs.

Each semester, corporate sponsors pay to the UST Rising Stars subsidiary.

Rising Stars students are employees of the Rising Stars subsidiary, not of the corporate sponsor.

UST handles processing payments to the Rising Stars students.

A Proven Model

The Rising Stars program is mutually beneficial for both students and corporate sponsors

Each student earns a substantial portion of UST's tuition costs while simultaneously gaining relevant work experience.

In return, corporate sponsors receive reliable entry-level workers who are poised for future employment.

Email risingstars@stthom.edu for more information

About University of St. Thomas

University of St. Thomas is a comprehensive university, grounded in the liberal arts. Committed to the unity of all knowledge, UST offers programs in the traditional liberal arts, professional, and skilled-based disciplines. Graduates of the University of St. Thomas think critically, communicate effectively, succeed professionally, and lead ethically.

