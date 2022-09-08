Sunyard and Emerico Enter into Partnership for Payment Solutions

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard, a global leading payment solution provider, has established the partnership with Emerico, a world-leading digital transformation company, to offer POS terminals i80 and payment solutions for worldwide market. Through this cooperation, Emerico enables its customers even more options for quick and easy payment. The fully certified i80 is compatible with all payment transactions.

The i80 is designed with a customized Android operating system. Full certification including PCI PTS 6.x, EMV L1 & L2 prevents your information from leakage in the best possible way. Comprehensive communications make your transactions always frictionless. The smart internet management platform also allows any number of payment terminals and makes the system easy to expand.

Emerico prides themselves as being pioneers and associate themselves with the most seasoned technological partners in their respective industries. From seamless integration to borderless customer support, together with the world's finest strategic partners including Cisco, IBM, IDEMIA, Fujitsu, Emerico creates and develops responsive and reliable solutions for customers.

With the addition of Sunyard Android mobile terminals, the Emerico portfolio expands to include another important segment. "It will offer numerous advantages for merchants and end customers from a technological perspective," explains Emerico team. "We look forward to bringing more smart payment solutions to the region as we grow. The cooperation will help thrive the guest experience in the modern age of omni-channel payments and untangle the complex world of payments."

"We are pleased to partner with Emerico to provide our payment terminals to our Asian customers," says Jier Chen, Sales Director, Sunyard Technology. "We look forward to more partnership with Emerico and its strong business network to provide merchant with reliable, rugged solutions with our innovative payment terminals."

At Sunyard, we're constantly expanding and evolving our portfolio of products to help you grow your business. Everything we do is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that you already trust us for.

Our culture of care means we invest time, energy, and resources to develop products you can count on. We care about quality as much as you do. Whether you need advice, more information or to make an order, we're here to help.

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.

About Emerico

Emerico is a world-leading digital transformation company, offering an end-to-end solution for customer experience with the aim to effectively enable your customers to make more key interactions that deliver greater levels of business. Emerico delivers an extensive portfolio of smart digital solutions and innovative technology for you to enhance customer experience, which is supported by comprehensive success services and consultancy that can ensure maximum project efficiency and cost savings. Emerico has won many awards, including the "Winner of BID World Quality Commitment Award in Paris 2015".

