Outernet London Launches Mobile Experience, Powered by Venuetize

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outernet London, a brand new immersive media, music and culture district opening this autumn, has partnered with Venuetize, the leader in mobile-first and advanced payment technology, to deliver pioneering new ways for visitors to explore and engage with the Outernet district via mobile.

Bridging the physical and the digital is at the heart of Outernet London. Its flagship space - The Now Building - contains an immense digital canvas – a 5-storey high, floor to ceiling, 360 degree, 16k screen surface making it the most advanced immersive building in the world. Partners already include Ridley Scott, The BRITs, London College of Fashion and artist Marco Brambilla who will curate regular free public art on the giant screens.

The Outernet London app which is now available in the App Store and Google Play is designed to provide a companion experience for the visitor to Outernet's district in central London. It mirrors the content schedule on Outernet's LED screens, thereby enabling synchronized interaction opportunities. Not only can visitors use the app to see what's on, they will also receive contextual opportunities to engage with retail offers, product sampling, immersive content experiences such as AR, and location-based offers from Outernet's advertisers and partners.

The app includes a calendar of events for Outernet's live venues, ticket links, mapping and 'blue-dot' wayfinding provided by Crowd Connected. There is also a charitable element via ADOT, Outernet's charity partner who raise awareness and funds for other charities, at the same time promoting the message of global oneness. Visitors will be able to use the app to receive updates on charitable campaigns and sign up to attend charity events.

"The Outernet app is the mobile companion to our unique immersive district," said Dan Patton, Director of Digital Publishing. "We want our visitors to experience the future of connected entertainment and retail when they spend time with us. Across the whole of Outernet, we have worked with best in class companies and suppliers. In Venuetize, we have a global partnership with the leading entertainment venue app provider. We believe Venuetize will help us deliver cutting edge mobile-first experiences at the intersection of physical and digital."

"Venuetize is excited to be a key player in the innovation of this unique venue for live entertainment," Sam Yarin, Vice President Strategy and Innovation. "As we look ahead at the role that our mobile technology will play and the vision Outernet has, together, we will continue to grow in a direction that pushes the envelope to provide a transformative guest experience for the years ahead."

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Venuetize provides a mobile technology platform that enables clients to engage with their customers in more personalized and meaningful ways. Our purpose is to help our clients connect their customers to the world they want to experience in a way that is easier, safer, and more rewarding. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/.

