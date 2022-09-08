MedStar Health Earns Nine "Healthiest Maryland Businesses" Recognitions from the Maryland Department of Health

The Wellness at Work Recognition program honors Maryland businesses prioritizing wellbeing across their organizations

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several Maryland-based MedStar Health organizations have been honored with 2022 Wellness at Work recognitions from the Maryland Department of Health's "Healthiest Maryland Businesses" program. Wellness at Work recognizes businesses of all sizes for their success in building a culture of wellbeing in the workplace. This year, MedStar Health patient care and research organizations made up nine of the 48 winners, including:

Crystal Morales of the MedStar Health Center for Wellbeing leads associates on a wellness exercise. (PRNewswire)

MedStar Ambulatory Services

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

MedStar Health Home Care

MedStar Health Research Institute

MedStar Montgomery Medical Center

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

MedStar St. Mary's Hospital

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

"This recognition from the Maryland Department of Health is an absolute honor," said Daniel Marchalik, MD, executive director of the MedStar Health Center for Wellbeing. "MedStar Health's strong showing among the top 'Healthiest Maryland Businesses' is a testament to the hard work being performed across our system to further prioritize associate wellbeing in all of our workplaces. The same wellness programs and resources being recognized in Maryland are also available to our associates based in Washington, D.C., and Virginia, and we are extremely proud of that."

This year, MedStar Health publicly launched the Center for Wellbeing to create and grow wellness initiatives focused on the needs of the system's more than 32,000 associates. This includes establishing increased access to child care and adult care, a 24/7 peer support hotline, recharge stations offering snacks and areas for meditation, wellness rounds to support associates at sites where they deliver care, Stress First Aid training, and more. The Center also serves as a systemwide hub to support wellbeing strategies developed and offered locally.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, Wellness at Work recognition criteria is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Workplace Health Model. Applicants are asked to share how their organization is addressing wellbeing in four areas: programs, policies, benefits, and environmental strategies. Recognized businesses are assigned an Exemplar, Pacesetter, or Standout rating based on the strength of their wellbeing initiatives.

On Nov. 10, MedStar Health leaders will share wellbeing insights and strategies as part of the Healthiest Maryland Businesses Wellness at Work virtual recognition series. This live-streamed presentation will be available to the public.

