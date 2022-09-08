Guidehouse Insights Explores Opportunities for Municipal Transportation Operating Systems

MTOS can provide cities with tools to monitor mobility services and help model future system upgrades and new transportation policies

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores how municipal transportation operating systems (MTOS) can manage and optimize urban mobility.

Cities are continually responding to urban transportation challenges such as increasing levels of travel demand and the complex management of numerous modes of both public and private transportation. The rising demand for passenger transportation and urban deliveries increases congestion and results in a significant impact on air quality, safety, and quality of life. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the expanding number of modes of urban mobility, such as shared micromobility, and the anticipated arrival of highly automated vehicles is increasing complexity and driving the need for real-time data to manage transportation systems efficiently.

"While cities are taking actions to improve urban mobility, travelers are demanding a reliable and efficient transportation system that provides accurate travel information," says Sagie Evbenata, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "An MTOS could be a valuable instrument for smart cities, providing them with the tools to monitor and optimize mobility services and help to model future system upgrades and new transportation policies."

Stakeholders in the mobility ecosystem—including automakers, mapping data companies, and technology companies—are developing solutions to address urban mobility challenges and piloting them in cities around the world. These systems could form key components of an MTOS to manage and optimize future urban mobility. Besides delivering better transportation service to customers, an MTOS could provide cities with the tools to monitor mobility services and help model future system upgrades and new transportation policies, according to the report.

The report, Cities Should Now Evaluate the Benefits of Municipal Transportation Operating Systems, examines the mounting pressures on cities to provide efficient, safe, and sustainable mobility systems and considers how an MTOS could provide an effective solution. It features some of the notable pilots being conducted in various cities that develop and demonstrate the benefits these technologies offer. Recommendations are provided for how key stakeholders can benefit from the development of MTOSs and provide maximum value to cities. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

