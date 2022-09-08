EXER URGENT CARE OPENS 28TH LOCATION IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EXPANDING TO SERVE THE SANTA MONICA COMMUNITY

Southern California's Fastest-Growing Urgent Care Provider Continues to Enhance Patient Experience, Now Providing Santa Monica with Convenient and Affordable Medical Care

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its 28th Southern California location, expanding into the city of Santa Monica. Located at 2300 Wilshire Blvd., across the street from Whole Foods Market, the new center is staffed by ER-trained doctors and other medical professionals providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. Offering more comprehensive medical services than traditional walk-in clinics, Exer helps reduce the strain on local emergency rooms.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to continue expanding our services throughout Southern California, providing patients with unparalleled services, going above and beyond expectations," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "With the community's health at the forefront of our minds, we're eager to serve the Santa Monica neighborhood with high-quality and convenient healthcare solutions that will be quicker and cost significantly less than an ER visit."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care company servicing a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs. Exer offers an in-house PCR lab and COVID-19 rapid test (antigen) results available by end of day and PCR test results available by end of next day. With on-site x-ray and pharmacy, IV, laceration treatment, and diagnostics, Exer can treat many of the non-threatening emergencies seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. Exer's patient portal offers access to test results and other health information.

Exer Santa Monica is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPO, HMO and Medicare, and offers affordable self-pay options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the greater Los Angeles regions, Orange and Ventura counties. Their current facilities reside in: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, Orange County and the Westside.

For a full list of the 28 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/ .

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE

With 28 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to highly-trained doctors and other medical professionals, Exer services a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs in a convenient, high-quality and affordable environment. With an in-house PRC lab, on-site x-ray and pharmacy, IV, laceration treatment, diagnostics and more, Exer can treat many of the non-life-threatening emergencies seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

