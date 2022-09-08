ASTHO Announces Next Cohort of Diverse Executives Leading in Public Health

Program participants include experienced public health professionals who self-identify from underrepresented groups

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) and the Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine announced the second cohort for the leadership development program, Diverse Executives Leading in Public Health (DELPH) today. The purpose of the DELPH program is to provide participants with the opportunity to develop their leadership skills, expand their existing professional network, and create access and visibility within the public health system.

With funding from the CDC-CSTLTS office, DELPH has recruited 28 mid-to-senior-level governmental public health professionals from underrepresented groups in public health leadership and support learning, networking, and professional development opportunities to establish our second cohort of public health leaders. This program is committed to ensuring a well-prepared workforce of public health professionals, including practitioners who reflect the diversity of the jurisdictions they serve.

Program participants were selected from experienced public health professionals who self-identify from an underrepresented group including people of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

"It has truly been a phenomenal year of growth for our inaugural cohort of DELPH Scholars and the Satcher Health Leadership Institute alike," says Daniel Dawes, JD, professor and executive director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine and Author of the Political Determinants of Health. "Building on this momentum, our second cohort, along with our team of experts, is ready to continue training and supporting these professionals with practical knowledge of the political determinants of health, the drivers of health inequities, and tailored mentoring experiences that will equip them with the foundational skills to address pressing issues that are impacting their community's health and wellbeing."

"The DELPH program is exciting to me because it strives to fill a longstanding gap in public health leadership," says Michael Fraser, PhD, ASTHO CEO. "If we are going to make meaningful progress on the way to achieving a truly equitable public health system, our leaders cannot only be advocates for this equity—they must understand and embody it. And I believe the DELPH program has been crucial in equipping these scholars for that role."

ASTHO's second cohort will include 28 public health professionals representing 17 state/local health departments and three island/territory health department partners. Meet them here.

The second DELPH cohort will kick-off in Atlanta, GA on Sept. 12 during the ASTHO Fall Leadership Summit 2022. This program will serve as a compliment to ASTHO's ongoing leadership development programs for state and territorial health officials and their executive leadership team members. The work is being advised by a diverse group of national experts and public health leaders, including several former state health officers and ASTHO alumni.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

