TRADE X Opens Its B2B Trading Platform to Automotive Buyers in the Dominican Republic

Car dealers and automotive importers can use TRADE X to source, purchase and import vehicles to better meet the needs of their customers and improve profitability for their businesses.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRADE X, the global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform for industry buyers and sellers, today announced that dealers and fleet owners in the Dominican Republic will be able to use TRADE X to import pre-owned vehicles from other countries, helping them better meet customer needs, access hard to find models, and improve profitability for their businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/TRADE X) (PRNewswire)

On September 8, TRADE X will host a 9 a.m. breakfast event for the members of the main dealer associations: ANADIVE, ASOCIVU, and ADECI, which will include a presentation on TRADE X and what they offer to Dominican vehicle traders. Dealers who would like more information about the event can email events@tradexport.com.

Automotive dealers, fleet owners, rental companies, mobility solution providers and importers can utilize the TRADE X platform on their desktop, or via the TRADE X Global mobile app, to trade vehicles quickly and easily with other automotive professionals globally, without any of the manual complexities that are typically involved. Dealers can use the marketplace to search for specific makes or models using the platform's "Instant Request" feature, review specific search results to assess real-time pricing, and make vehicle purchases safely, transparently, and compliantly.

TRADE X gives dealers a simplified trade process by removing the complicated components from the responsibility of the users, such as logistics, quality checks, engaging registered importers, real-time pricing analytics, homologation, retitling and customs clearance, as TRADE X handles those directly. All transactions are conducted securely and compliantly, each user is screened to ensure safety and reliability, and users may trade in their own currency. Buyers can also apply for trade financing through the TRADE X platform at the time of a vehicle purchase, and dealers in the Dominican Republic are presented with the vehicles from the best source markets globally, at the lowest possible price.

"The Dominican Republic is a fast-growing market with strong demand for cars and light trucks, yet its dealers and other buyers often struggle to find inventory for their customers," said Eric Gosselin, SVP Global Business Development at TRADE X. "TRADE X is a fast, easy, and safe way to not only find the right vehicle make and model, but also make the purchase and import them into the Dominican Republic without having to worry about logistics and bureaucratic hurdles. The platform handles everything from purchase to delivery."

Initially an import-only route, in the coming months, TRADE X also plans to open the Dominican Republic to exports, providing vehicle businesses the opportunity to both buy and sell on the platform. In addition to the expansion goals, on September 1, 2022, doors officially opened to TRADE X's warehouse within the Free Trade Zone in Santo Domingo Este, further providing ease of international trade to automotive buyers and sellers in the Dominican Republic.

TRADE X provides peace of mind and security for users whether they are trading within their own country or internationally by simplifying the trading experience – ensuring each transaction is transparent, compliant, insured, and monitored from start to finish. To begin the process of cross-border trading, vehicle businesses can sign up online on the tradexport.com website or download the "TRADE X Global" app from the App Store or Google Play.

About TRADE X

With headquarters in Ontario, Canada, TRADE X is the first global vehicle marketplace to aggregate cross-border supply and demand for car dealers, fleet owners, rental companies, mobility solution providers, importers, and exporters, opening new trading corridors to buy and sell vehicles. The TRADE X 'Brain' platform is a machine-learning, AI-driven technology that connects buyers and sellers through a transparent marketplace that aids sellers in finding the world's highest bidders and gives buyers access to the best vehicle source markets and price arbitrage opportunities. Users can quickly and seamlessly transact online in a secure environment with all the complexities of international trade – compliance, anti-money laundering regulations, vehicle inspection, currency exchange, digital trade documentation, payments, and financing – all managed by TRADE X. The company serves authorized buyers and sellers everywhere with a user-friendly app available 24/7 via mobile, tablet, or desktop. TRADE X's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM). To learn more, please visit www.tradexport.com.

Media Contact:

Siobhan Nolan

JConnelly

(862) 217-9585

snolan@jconnelly.com

TRADE X Contact:

Shelley Keller

Director, Corporate Communications + Brand

shelley.keller@tradexport.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRADE X