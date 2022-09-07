Newsweek and BrandSpark International Announce 1st Annual Most Trusted by Pharmacists OTC Brands in America

The BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards were earned across 86 OTC product categories and based on a survey of 1,682 U.S. Pharmacists
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International today announced the inaugural winners of the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards ("BMTPA") for over-the-counter ("OTC") consumer product brands. The winners were selected based on the BrandSpark American Pharmacists Trust Study, a survey of 1,682 pharmacists currently practicing in the United States who gave their top-of-mind, unaided opinions on which brands they trust the most in 86 categories.
Americans turn to over-the-counter products to address a multitude of common health-related issues and many of these purchases are made with the help of pharmacists. They provide their opinions to consumers based on their deep knowledge of which brands they have seen to be most effective in delivering relief, treatment and care, and therefore trust the most. BrandSpark has made it easier for shoppers to navigate OTC brands by providing a 100% pharmacist-voted seal to look for when you want to know which OTC brands pharmacists trust the most.
BrandSpark researchers identified key OTC categories where trust is important to consumers, based on a review of the most common ailments consumers face and where pharmacists believe in the superiority of specific brands. Opinions of pharmacists were gathered and BrandSpark calculated which brands had the highest volume of unaided mentions. All respondents were confirmed to be currently practicing licensed pharmacists and standard research best practices were applied to ensure accuracy.
"When health is a factor, consumers actively seek the most effective and trusted products, which inspired us to expand our program to pharmacists, the premier OTC health experts. Our goal is to make healthcare professionals' opinions about the brands they most trust accessible to the everyday shopper", said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "Shoppers already recognize our purple seal as a reputable and research-backed mark that helps them make better purchase decisions, and this value is amplified in OTC categories with a pharmacist-backed trust mark".
The BrandSpark American Shopper Study ("BASS") found that OTC health consumers rely on the opinions of healthcare professionals more than any other driver of trust. Pharmacists' suggestions of the brands they trust are the second most influential factor after doctors' opinions according to the study and strongly influence shoppers' purchases across major OTC categories. The study showed that establishing consumer trust is crucial to promote brand purchase over competitive options. The BASS also revealed that the importance shoppers place on pricing and recommendations of other consumers when buying OTC products slightly weakened in the last year, while the importance they place on opinions from medical professionals and pharmacists has remained stable, which speaks to the longevity of the impact of these opinions. The BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards list of winning OTC brands meets this consumer need by providing an accessible and extensive overview of the OTC brands that pharmacists trust most.
4 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards:
- Sensitivity toothpaste brand, Sensodyne, earned the highest trust share of any brand among pharmacists, at 72%.
- Nature Made took home 5 awards, the most wins out of any brand in the survey, proving deep trust and authority in the supplement segment.
- Coppertone led all brands in Sunscreen for Kids while Neutrogena was most trusted for Adult Sunscreen.
- Consumer health & wellness company i-Health won in 3 categories: Probiotic Supplement (Culturelle), UTI Prevention (AZO), and Menopause Supplement (Estroven).
The BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards 2022 winners are listed below (brands in a tie are presented in alphabetical order). See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.
COUGH, COLD, & ALLERGY
CATEGORY
WINNER
Allergic Reaction Treatment (Adult)
Benadryl
Cold Medication
Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil
Cough, Cold, and Flu Combination
Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil
Cough Lozenge
Halls
Flu Medication
Theraflu
Liquid Cough Expectorant
Robitussin
Liquid Cough Suppressant (Dry Cough)
Delsym
Nasal Decongestant Spray
Afrin
Seasonal Allergy Relief (Adult)
Zyrtec
Sinus Rinse
NeilMed
Sore Throat Lozenge
Cepacol
Topical Cough Suppressant (Adult)
Vicks VapoRub
DIAGNOSTICS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Blood Glucose Monitor
OneTouch
Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron
Digital Thermometer
Braun / Vicks (TIE)
Lancets
OneTouch Delica
EAR, EYE, & NOSE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Contact Lens Solution
Bausch + Lomb
Ear Ringing Treatment (Tinnitus)
Lipo-Flavonoid
Earache Relief
Similasan
Eye Drops for Allergies
Pataday / Systane Zaditor (TIE)
Eye Drops for Dry Eyes
Refresh / Systane (TIE)
Eye Drops for Redness
Visine
Snoring Treatment
Breathe Right
Water-blocked Ear Treatment
Debrox
FAMILY PLANNING & WOMEN'S HEALTH
CATEGORY
WINNER
Emergency Contraceptive Pill
Plan B One-Step
Menopause Supplement
Estroven
Ovulation Test
Clearblue
Pregnancy Testing
Clearblue / First Response (TIE)
Prenatal Vitamin
Nature Made
Yeast Infection Treatment
Monistat
FIRST AID
CATEGORY
WINNER
Bandages
Band-Aid
Burn Treatment
Neosporin / Solarcaine (TIE)
Insect Bite/Sting Relief
After Bite / Benadryl (TIE)
Sunburn Relief
Solarcaine
GASTROINTESTINAL
CATEGORY
WINNER
Diarrhea Relief
Imodium
Fiber Supplement
Metamucil
Gas Relief
Gas-X
Heartburn Relief (Antacid)
Tums
Hemorrhoid Relief
Preparation H
Lactose Digestive Aid
Lactaid
Laxative
Dulcolax / MiraLAX (TIE)
Nausea Treatment/Relief
Dramamine-N / Emetrol (TIE)
Stool Softener
Colace
Upset Stomach Relief
Pepto-Bismol
ORAL CARE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Cold Sore Relief
Abreva
Denture Adhesive
Fixodent
Denture Cleanser
Polident
Dry Mouth Relief
Biotène
Oral Pain Relief
Orajel
Toothpaste for Sensitivity
Sensodyne
PAIN & INFLAMMATION
CATEGORY
WINNER
Back Pain Relief
Aleve
Headache Relief
Excedrin / Tylenol (TIE)
Migraine Relief
Excedrin
Topical Pain Relief
Voltaren
PEDIATRICS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Children's Allergic Reaction Treatment
Children's Benadryl
Children's Cold Medication
Children's Dimetapp
Children's Cough Medication
Children's Delsym
Children's Cough, Cold, and Flu
Children's Dimetapp / Mucinex Children's (TIE)
Multivitamin (Kids)
Flintstones
Children's Seasonal Allergies
Children's Claritin
Children's Topical Cough Suppressant
Vicks VapoRub
Colic Relief
Mylicon
Sunscreen (Kids)
Coppertone
SKIN
CATEGORY
WINNER
Athlete's Foot Treatment
Lotrimin
Eczema Relief
Aveeno / Eucerin (TIE)
Scar Treatment
Mederma
Stretch Mark Treatment
Mederma
Sunscreen (Adult)
Neutrogena
SUPPLEMENTS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Multivitamin (Adult)
Centrum
Calcium Supplement
Caltrate / Citracal / Nature Made / Os-Cal (TIE)
Eye Vitamin
PreserVision
Immune System Booster
Emergen-C
Iron Supplement
Feosol / Nature Made (TIE)
Joint Supplement
Osteo Bi-Flex
Magnesium Supplement
Nature Made
Memory Support Supplement
Prevagen
Omega-3 Supplement
Nature Made
Probiotic Supplement
Culturelle
Vitamin C Supplement
Nature Made
Vitamin D Supplement
Nature Made
Weight Loss Aid
Alli
OTHER
CATEGORY
WINNER
Incontinence Products
Depend
Lice Treatment
Nix
Sleeping Aid
Unisom
Smoking Cessation
Nicorette
UTI Prevention
AZO
Newsweek and Pharmacy Today will be publishing the results from the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards, helping support winners by reaching consumers and pharmacists.
1,682 pharmacists practicing in the United States determined the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards winners for 2022 through their unaided write-in citations, as if they were giving their suggestions in the pharmacy. The highest share of citations as Most Trusted in the category determined the winner. If the margin of citation share between the leading brands did not exceed the estimate of sampling error at 90% statistical confidence, then a tie was declared.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and improve the success of their new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs two research-backed, highly accredited awards programs: the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, in its 10th year of helping consumers shop smarter by determining which brands they trust most; and the Best New Product Awards, in their 15th year of recognizing and rewarding brands for R&D and product innovation.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards win or use the claim or logo in any communication.
