New Ovative VPs Raise the Bar on Measurement

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovative Group announced their newest VPs who are changing the marketing industry for the better. Jen Alcott received an internal promotion to Vice President of Client Services, and Troy Neidermire, a 14-year Target Corporation alumni, will serve as the Vice President of Measurement and Enabling Solutions. Both are the latest additions to Ovative's leadership team. They share a relentless focus on driving results and a desire to transform the measure of marketing success. At Ovative, an independent media and measurement firm, they help clients tackle the most complex marketing challenges, using Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR) as their gold standard metric. EMR is a unified optimization metric that aligns business leaders to the metrics that impact their business most.

"We believe that the power of Ovative is in bringing together talent with different perspectives to bring EMR to life."

For the past three years, Alcott has handled defining and executing cross-channel media strategies and driving operational excellence across disciplines with Ovative's leading retail clients, including Tapestry (Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman). Alcott joined Ovative with 16 years of experience at Best Buy and Target including social media and multichannel strategy. She will report to Jesse Grittner, Senior Vice President of Growth.

"As our business continues to grow, we are committed to investing in team development and capabilities to ensure that we have the right structure in place to support current and future scale," said Grittner. "Jen's promotion reflects those commitments, and we are proud of the impact Jen has already had on our team members, our clients, and Ovative as a whole."

At Ovative, 60% of the VP+ leadership team are women, compared to the corporate average of 30%. The strength of Ovative's leadership team reflects the inclusive culture that is intentionally built each day and continued dedication to elevating new perspectives.

Neidermire comes to Ovative with over 15 years of media, marketing, eCommerce, and product experience, developing large high-performing teams, and building new measurement capabilities. Neidermire will lead a newly formed business unit for Ovative, Measurement and Enabling Solutions. This team will bring an operator lens to enhance clients' data feeds, reporting solutions, and testing and analytics capabilities. Deep subject matter expertise and unique perspectives in these areas will unlock the ability for our clients to optimize to EMR and maximize the use of Ovative's technology platform, MAP. Neidermire will report to Beth McKigney, Senior Vice President, Measurement Solutions and Technology.

"To transform the measure of marketing success, we must invest in innovative measurement capabilities, further our team's expertise, and disrupt what marketers have come to expect from their technology providers. To unlock EMR for our teams and our clients – we must raise the bar," said McKigney. "We believe that the power of Ovative is in bringing together talent with different perspectives to bring EMR to life in a real and actionable way. Our team and clients will both benefit from a proven leader like Troy who can motivate, develop, and drive a team towards a common goal."

As Ovative continues to see record growth, team development and emerging capabilities enable team members to make an impact within and outside Ovative's walls. This key new hire and promotion will enable Ovative to continue to build for the future, drive results for clients, and transform the measure of marketing success!

