InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Units for Hats & Glasses (TLS-116)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep hats and glasses stored and organized within the home," said an inventor, from Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the GLASS- N- HAT RACK. My design prevents hats and glasses from being placed on various surfaces, stepped on, sat on or misplaced."

The patent-granted invention provides an improved way to store and display a quantity of baseball caps, hats and optical products. In doing so, it increases organization. It also helps to reduce clutter around the house. The invention features a practical and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

