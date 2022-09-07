Goodwill NYNJ officially opens new store & donation center in Middletown, NY

Goodwill Industries® of Greater NY and Northern NJ hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sep. 6 to launch its Middletown, NY location that brings job opportunities, helps local residents donate and reuse, and becomes the "Halloween central" and the sustainable fashion family destination in the Middletown/Wallkill area

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries® of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 6 to celebrate the official opening of its new store and donation center in the Dunning Farms Plaza located at 88 Dunning Rd., Middletown, NY 10940. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Goodwill NYNJ President/CEO Katy Gaul-Stigge during the ribbon-cutting ceremony with NYS Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther(D-100), Wallkill Town Supervisor George Serrano, John Ross, Office of NYS Assemblymember Colin Schmitt(D-99), Heather Bell, President/CEO Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Chamber members, and Goodwill NYNJ team. (PRNewswire)

The 12,000 sq.-ft. Goodwill Store is the second Goodwill location in Orange County. The nearest Goodwill store in the county is located in the Vails Gate/New Windsor area at 374 Windsor Highway, New Windsor, NY 12553. The Dunning Farms Goodwill NYNJ store and donation center offers a huge selection of pre-loved women's, men's, and kids' clothing, and household wares, becoming a sustainable shopping destination at affordable prices. The "$2 Tuesdays" Goodwill NYNJ promotion offers different items each week – t-shirts, shorts, pants - at only $2 in all Goodwill NYNJ stores. Learn about promotions and events via social media, Twitter: @GoodwillNYNJ, and Facebook or Instagram: GoodwillNYNJ.

Because Goodwill NYNJ is a nonprofit organization, tax receipts are available for donors upon request. For guidelines on what Goodwill NYNJ does and doesn't accept, to find the nearest store, to request a tax receipt for your donation, and to learn how your donations impacts lives in your community, please check the Goodwill NYNJ website

In 2021, Goodwill NYNJ stores helped re-purpose more than 40 million pounds of pre-loved clothing and home goods throughout its territory, successfully saving nearly 59k metric tons of CO2 from polluting the atmosphere. Also last year, Goodwill NYNJ provided services for more than 10,000 people, half of them individuals with disabilities.

"We are excited to open a Goodwill store in this area and are glad that everyone knows us as the thrift store where people can get great clothing, but we're more than thrift. Last year, we provided services for more than 1,000 people in this area, New York City, Northern NJ, half of them individuals with disabilities, to help them get jobs," said Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ President and CEO. "It is important for a non-profit charity like Goodwill to operate and keep local jobs here in the Orange County region. We are grateful for the warm welcome from our loyal shoppers and donors and look forward to becoming an integral member of the community. Thanks to NYS Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D-100), Wallkill Town Supervisor George Serrano, John Ross, Office of NYS Assemblymember Colin Schmitt (D-99), and Heather Bell, President/CEO Orange County Chamber of Commerce, for joining us today!"

In addition to treasure hunting at Goodwill stores, customers may shop online from the comfort of their homes at our ShopGoodwill page

About Goodwill NYNJ:

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill NYNJ translates those donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and those who are unemployed, and job training leading to employment. Annually, Goodwill NYNJ services build better lives for thousands of New York City Metropolitan Area residents and their families. For over 107 years, the agency's mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org; follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillNYNJ; and find us on Facebook or Instagram: GoodwillNYNJ.

Contact: Jose Medellin | jmedellin@goodwillnynj.org | (646) 238-9133 mobile

SOURCE Goodwill NYNJ