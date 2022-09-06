Selective to Present at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) announced today that executives John J. Marchioni, Chairperson, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark A. Wilcox, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. (ET). Selective's presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet. Investors are invited to listen by visiting the Investors page of www.Selective.com. A replay of the broadcast will be available until October 8, 2022 on the company's website. For more information about Selective or the upcoming conference, please visit www.Selective.com.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2022 for the third consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

