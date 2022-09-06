Project Galaxy Re-Introduce Themselves As Galxe - A Galactic Exploration of Their New Brand

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After seeing a successful list of accomplishments throughout 2021 and 2022, Project Galaxy have announced their rebrand in the form of Galxe ( pronounced GAL-X-E) - boasting not only a new name and logo, but new developments that can be expected in the near future.

"This rebrand from Project Galaxy to Galxe wasn't merely a marketing move, but rather a natural progression and evolution. We are no longer a "project" but rather a fully-fledged ecosystem within Web3. Similarly, our logo has matured from three straight lines to flying comets. Like comets exploring the universe, we at Galxe are passionate about constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of what's technologically possible. We aren't static and never plan to be. Our team is excited to take our Web3 community and partners along with us because their continued support is what makes all of this possible.." Said Anne Ouellet, CMO at Galxe.

Being the leading Web3 credential data network in the world, Galxe has achieved a number of milestones including launching their own Token ($GAL), being awarded the Binance Launchpool Project of the Year Award, and announcing 4.2 million+ Galxe ID users on their platform. Some of their largest accomplishments to date include partnering with 762 protocols/communities, running over 5000 Credential Based Campaigns, and having their native $GAL token made available to trade across top global cryptocurrency exchanges including the likes of Binance, Coinbase, Kucoin, Gemini, FTX, Gate.io, Bybit, Zapper, and Crypto.com.

This past year alone, Galxe has hosted major learn-to-earn campaigns with leading blockchains in the space, each hosting 20-30 protocols within one ecosystem campaign. These campaigns included: Abritrum Odyssey, How to Web3 with BNB and Coin Market Cap Earn, Solana Sol Cool 2022, and Coin Gecko: DeFi 101! Thousands of users participated in these campaigns which resulted in ecosystem growth and exponential community engagement for all partners involved.

With these achievements comes a reputation evolving from a "project" and transitioning into a fully developed ecosystem. This ecosystem covers a number of Web3 branches, including infrastructures, NFT, DeFi, and GameFi, and is expanding into an entire digital adventure.

Web3 is changing at a rapid pace, forcing those in the industry to adapt and stay relevant. Galxe is confident that this rebrand will enable users to explore Web3 in a new light while being rewarded in the process. After all, they're helping developers and fellow protocols engage and build their communities in far more impactful ways.

About Galxe

Galxe is the leading Web3 credential data network in the world. With a mission to build an open, collaborative credential data network, Galxe enables brands and developers to engage communities and build robust products in Web3. Through both on-chain and off-chain credentials, the Galxe infrastructure supports the curation of data credentials through multiple data sources.

