National Heritage Academies Educator Offers Tips to Help Children Anxious About the First day of School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As back-to-school time approaches, one National Heritage Academies (NHA) educator and leader offers advice and tips to help children who are anxious about the first day of school.

National Heritage Academies (PRNewsfoto/National Heritage Academies) (PRNewswire)

Dean of Intervention and Special Education at NHA's Andrew J. Brown Academy Kristin Young had many good ideas. Two are key to Young. The first is to set up routines, processes, and procedures related to school in your home.

"At school, we use routines, processes, and procedures to make our school day function more productively," Young said. "I believe parents can do the same at home. For instance, always leave the backpack in the same place at home. After homework is done, return it to the backpack."

"The second key item is to help your child get their day off to a good start," she said. "Being late or yelling at your child in the morning, sets them up for a rough start to the day."

Young had more tips to help student anxious about the first day of school:

Talk to your child. Find out what they are worried about. Offer empathy and let them know that it is reasonable to be worried. Problem solve solutions to ease their worry. Focus on the positives of school by asking your student, "What are three things that excite you about the first day of school?" You could re-word that and ask your child that question every day. If you are able, take your child to the school's open house so they can become familiar with their teacher and school. Have the student practice walking from the school's front door to their classroom. If you missed the open house, go to the school and walk around the grounds to make them familiar with the school. Prepare for the first day, and every day, the night before. Set out their uniform or clothes, make lunch and have it in the refrigerator, pack the backpack and be ready to walk out the door, so they can get to school on time. Make sure your student gets enough rest. Make sure your child arrives to school on time or early the first day. Some students become upset when they must walk into class once class has already started.

Lastly, remember parents and teachers are on the same team with the same goal: educating your child. Always know a teacher's door is open, so make sure to ask questions and share concerns and feedback directly with your child's teacher right away. Creating this relationship ensures you're both aligned in achieving student success.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 98 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

