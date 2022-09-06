Leica Biosystems Announces Partnership with Indica Labs to Deliver Integrated Digital Pathology Workflow Solutions for Mutual Customers

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions, and Indica Labs, the industry-leading provider of computational and image management software in digital pathology, today announced a partnership focused on delivering compatible digital pathology workflow solutions.

The agreement establishes a cooperation between Leica Biosystems and Indica Labs with a commitment to maintain ongoing file format compatibility between Leica Biosystems Aperio GT 450 family of scanners with Indica Labs Halo family of software solutions, including AI-enabled image analysis and image management workflow software.

"The Indica team is delighted to formalize our relationship with Leica Biosystems. The partnership solidifies our commitment to ensuring that Leica Biosystems state-of-the art slide scanners, reagents, and instrumentation can be coupled with our leading digital workflow and analytics software," said Steven Hashagen, CEO of Indica Labs. "Customers can rest assured that both companies are working proactively to meet the regulatory and technical integration needs of the industry."

"For customers using Leica Biosystems Aperio GT 450 family platforms who are seeking AI-enabled image analysis and image management applications, this new partnership can eliminate integration challenges and provides our customers with peace of mind when implementing a digital pathology workflow with Indica's HALO product portfolio," said Gustavo Perez, President of Leica Biosystems.

About Indica Labs



Indica Labs is the world's leading provider of computational pathology software and image analysis services. Our flagship HALO® and HALO AI™ platform facilitates quantitative evaluation of digital pathology images. HALO Link™ facilitates research-focused image management and collaboration while HALO AP® enables collaborative clinical case review. Our Pharma Services team leverages all our image analysis platforms to partner with you to advance tissue-based research, clinical trials, and diagnostics.

For more information, please visit https://indicalab.com or contact info@indicalab.com.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions. Only Leica Biosystems offers the most comprehensive portfolio that spans the entire workflow from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery and oncology. Our experts are committed to delivering Improved Quality, Integrated Solutions, and Optimized Efficiencies leading to breakthrough advances in diagnostic confidence. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture.

For more information, please visit www.LeicaBiosystems.com.

