Leading Technology Company Bentek Promotes Julie Fink to President

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek, the leading benefits administration and enrollment solution for the public sector and complex employer, is excited to announce the internal promotion of Julie Fink to lead the continued excellence of the Company as its President.

Julie Fink has been promoted to President of Bentek. (PRNewswire)

As President, Julie will lead business and product strategy, roadmap, and execution for the continued evolution of the client-inspired Bentek platform; as well as continue to oversee the operational excellence that has been synonymous with Bentek's reputation as a leader in benefits administration.

Julie has more than 20 years of experience delivering human resources and benefits technology solutions for public sector and complex employers. Since joining Bentek in 2005, Julie has been instrumental in the evolution of the Bentek application including the vision and development of industry leading capabilities including Benchek, Adminsights, and RetireSweet.

An avid runner, Julie has been involved with the Girls on the Run program as a mentor and coach and has a passion for animals, rescuing and rehoming any animals that cross her path. "Her empathy, humility, ability to build consensus, and appreciation and respect for each and every employee and client made her the perfect choice to lead the next phase of growth," said Kurt Gehring, Bentek's outgoing President.

About Bentek

Bentek is the trusted all-inclusive benefits administration and enrollment solution for government entities and large complex employers. Bentek's audit tools keep data clean ensuring savings, and its self-bill tool saves invaluable time. Bentek believes that every client should have a voice and accordingly all clients contribute to shaping the development roadmap and new application features including client responsive functionality Adminsights, Wellness Hub, and RetireSweet – all included within the core Bentek application. Bentek's proven implementation methodology has resulted in 100% implementation success. Visit mybentek.com to learn more.

