HOLLYWOOD LUMINARIES TO GATHER FOR GEANCO FOUNDATION GALA

Star-studded event will raise funds for life-saving health and education programs in Africa

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEANCO Foundation will hold its annual Hollywood Gala on Friday, September 30 at The 1 Hotel to raise funds for programs focused on vulnerable women and children in Nigeria.

Photo of from GEANCO's Maternal and Family Clinics in Nigeria. (PRNewswire)

Event proceeds will support GEANCO's David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls, which provides full tuition, housing, healthcare, and social care to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria. This special scholarship uplifts and empowers brilliant girls in volatile, challenging circumstances. Donations will also underwrite the Foundation's November 2022 minimally-invasive surgical mission to Nigeria.

As said by Gala Co-Chair David Oyelowo: "With our help, these bright and resilient girls can blossom into Nigeria's most inspiring leaders in government, education, business, entertainment, and so much more. That is what these Leadership Scholarships are all about. We seek to nurture a generation of strong female trailblazers whose positive impact will be felt across Africa and around the world."

The Gala is supported by leading figures in the entertainment industry, such as Benedict Cumberbatch (Honorary Chair), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Gala Chair), David Oyelowo (Gala Chair), and previous Gala Honorees and Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Forest Whitaker. Previous Gala guests include actors Scott Eastwood (Wrath of Man), Ava DuVerney (director and Oscar-nominated writer) and Sam Adegoke (Dynasty). For a full list of past attendees, please see here .

"I am deeply honored by the strong support those both inside and outside of the entertainment industry have given us over the years," says Afam Onyema, GEANCO's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Hollywood Gala is critical to our efforts to save vulnerable mothers and infants and to educate and inspire young girls affected by terrorism. Our generous GEANCO family of supporters continues to make a powerful impact on the disrupted communities throughout Nigeria."

2022 GEANCO GALA DETAILS

While mingling with influential figures in the entertainment industry, guests will enjoy lively Nigerian music, a premium open bar featuring Nigeria's renowned Star Beer, and Africa-inspired gourmet hors d'oeuvres.

When: Friday, September 30 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Hotel 1 - 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Register here: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTUxODkx

Sponsors include Netflix, Creative Artists Agency, Zegar Family Fund, Rush Imhotep (Financial Advisor, Northwestern Mutual), Gafni & Levin LLP, Star Beer USA, Amplify Africa, Round Hill Legal Search, and Graphic Design Partner Misfit.

About The GEANCO Foundation

An LA-based nonprofit, GEANCO saves and transforms lives in Africa. It organizes surgical missions and runs innovative maternal and infant health programs in Nigeria. Its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls provides full tuition, healthcare, and social & psychological support to young female survivors of terrorism and gender inequality in the country.

For more information on The GEANCO Foundation, visit Geanco.org , and connect with the organization on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

@SOURCE The GEANCO Foundation

Media Contact

Noelle Amos / Allison McLarty

Edelman Smithfield

310-991-0067 / 646-270-6797

GEANCO@edelman.com

Photo collage featuring past GEANCO Hollywood Gala attendees and keynote speakers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The GEANCO Foundation