InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cobweb Cleaning Tool (MHO-139)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a safe and convenient way to remove cobwebs and dust from walls, ceilings and other high areas," said an inventor, from Houghton Lake, Mich., "so I invented the COBWEB CLEANER. My design would eliminate the need to reach, strain or stand on a step stool."

The invention provides an effective means of removing cobwebs and dust from hard-to-reach areas while leaving a fresh smelling scent. In doing so, it offers an efficient alternative to manual cleaning tools and methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be used to safely clean high ceilings, walls, corners, etc. Additional features would provide added safety for users around the house in case of an emergency. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it can be produced in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

