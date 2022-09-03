Lovely Inu (LOVELY) Gets Listed On XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first social-infused digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce its new listing of Lovely Inu ($LOVELY) under the platform's main zone (DeFi). The token will be available for trading as a LOVELY and Tether (USDT) trading pair on September 3, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC).

In addition, XT.COM will embrace and push $LOVELY trading for its thriving community. Meanwhile, the $LOVELY listing is designed to provide users with a competitive trading edge while giving them a safe and limitless immersive experience. Participants are advised to begin depositing on September 2, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC) to be eligible to trade the token.

Introducing $LOVELY, the Utility Currency of Lovely Inu

$LOVELY is a decentralized utility token and utilizes the high-end BEP-20 token standard built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Based on the BEP-20 demonstrates that the token was created with 10X faster block speed and over 100X cheaper gas fees.

The total supply of $LOVELY in the market is 55+ trillion. The boom of meme tokens gave birth to the LOVELY token, and it is now making a mark in the crypto space. The token has a large and meaningful ecosystem of crypto products, which includes LOVELY swap, LOVELY launchpad, LOVELY wallet, and LOVELY exchange.

The $LOVELY token is used as a medium of exchange to access all the aforementioned crypto services. Holding the token also allows users to purchase products and pay fees using it on the platform.

Traders will be encouraged to practically trade LOVELY/USDT when it goes live. Meanwhile, the withdrawal option will be available for users on September 4, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC).

About Lovely Inu (LOVELY)

Lovely Inu is a meme and decentralized launchpad platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and follows the BEP-20 token standard. The ecosystem of Lovely Inu encompasses LOVELY swap, LOVELY launchpad, LOVELY wallet, and LOVELY exchange. LOVELY is the ticker symbol of the platform's utility token.

Moreover, using the BEP-20 means that the technology eliminates energy and computational waste when using LOVELY. The company is not only proposing a highly earned procedure for users to acquire and hold $LOVELY, but they can also participate in different launchpads on the platform that are vetted and proposed by their talented team of experts.

Website: https://lovely.finance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lovely_finance?s=09

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com