Tickets On Sale Now for 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic Rivalry Featuring Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University

HBCU rivals meet on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Blue Florida Classic has a fresh new look , and tickets for the 2022 edition of the nation's fiercest HBCU rivalry game are now on sale at FloridaClassic.org .

This year's matchup between Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Camping World Stadium. It is the 76th all-time meeting between the Rattlers and Wildcats and the 43rd official "Florida Classic." The 2022 clash also marks the 25th Classic in Orlando since the game made Central Florida its full-time home.

In addition to gameday, 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic weekend will feature a variety of ancillary events, including the Florida Classic Consortium Kickoff Luncheon presented by Florida Blue (Nov. 18, noon) and the popular Florida Blue Battle of the Bands at Amway Center (Nov. 18, 7 p.m.), which features the FAMU "Marching 100" and B-CU's "Marching Wildcats."

An Orlando fixture, the Florida Blue Florida Classic drives nearly 60,000 spectators to Camping World Stadium each fall, with an estimated economic impact of $30 million annually. Nearly 1.5 million fans have attended the Classic since the game settled in Central Florida in 1997; the event also holds the Camping World Stadium football attendance record (73,358), set in 2003.

On the field, Florida A&M won last year — both teams' first as members of the SWAC — to end a nine-game B-CU winning streak and leads the all-time series 50-24-1. Bethune-Cookman is 13-11 against the Rattlers since the matchup moved to Orlando and also claimed a 1976 meeting between the teams at the former Tangerine Bowl.

Additional information regarding the Florida Blue Florida Classic and its events will be released in due course. For more info, visit FloridaClassic.org .

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Citrus Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl, Florida Blue Florida Classic, FC Series, and Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

