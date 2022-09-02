American Air Filter Co., Inc. Acquires National Air Filter Service Co. of New Jersey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Air Filter Co., Inc. dba AAF International, a global leader of air filtration solutions for over 100 years, has acquired National Air Filter Service Company of New Jersey, one of the oldest and largest full-service air filtration management companies in the United States.

"This is an exciting announcement for us that we believe will yield important benefits for our customers and our vendors while ensuring the continuity of our business and relationships," said Don Borghoff, President and Owner of National Air Filter Service Company of New Jersey. "This acquisition symbolizes our intention to deliver more value to our customers while providing them with the same great service they have come to expect," Borghoff added. This change in ownership is effective August 29, 2022.

About AAF International

From our world headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, AAF International proudly celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2021. AAF International, AAF Flanders and its subsidiaries maintain manufacturing operations in 22 countries across four continents with 6,000 employees worldwide. AAF International is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., based in Osaka, Japan, a diversified international manufacturing company and a global leader in air conditioning.

AAF is recognized as a global leader in air filtration and has consistently delivered many industry firsts. Our vision is to 'bring clean air to life' by supplying our customers with best-in-class products and technologies that protect and improve people's health. Our residential, commercial and industrial customers benefit from decades of know-how that allows us to protect people, products, and equipment in critical processes while still delivering solutions that minimize impact and protect our environment.

For more information about AAF, visit https://www.aafintl.com/.

