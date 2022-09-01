MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference, the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that it will present at three upcoming conferences: the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York, NY, the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon , and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga , will present at the Citi Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time .

President and Chief Executive Officer, Dev Ittycheria, and Mr. Gordon, will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM Pacific Time ( 6:45 PM Eastern Time ).

Mr. Gordon and Mr. Tanjga will present at the Piper Sandler Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM Central Time ( 4:00 PM Eastern Time ).

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 37,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 300 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations

Matt Trocchio

MongoDB

communications@mongodb.com

