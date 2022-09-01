LRS APPOINTS LEADING BUSINESS-TO-CONSUMER BRAND BUILDER EMILY OLSON-TORCH TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES & MARKETING

Olson-Torch, an impactful business leader who has spent more than 20 years building revenue, elevating brands and shaping reputation, will be responsible for all aspects of LRS sales and marketing with an emphasis on user experience, digital marketing and branding

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced it has appointed Emily Olson-Torch as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Olson-Torch brings to LRS a portfolio of career accomplishments spanning more than 20 years of business-to-consumer revenue and demand generation, digital marketing, customer retention and growth, brand innovation and reputation management.

Leading business-to-consumer brand builder Emily Olson-Torch joins LRS, one of the nation's top independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, as the company's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Olson-Torch will be responsible for all aspects of sales and marketing with an emphasis on user experience, digital marketing and branding. (PRNewswire)

Olson-Torch will be responsible for all aspects of LRS sales and marketing with an emphasis on customer experience, digital marketing, technology and company branding. Since its founding in 2013, LRS has worked to challenge the Waste industry status quo, recording explosive organic and acquisition-driven revenue growth across its three core lines of business: municipal and commercial waste diversion, recycling, and essential portable services.

"I am absolutely thrilled and honored to join LRS in this pivotal leadership role at such a critical time," Olson-Torch said. "LRS has spent the last decade shifting the Waste industry paradigm from a linear function in society to a profitable circular operating model rooted in reusing, repurposing and extending the value of discarded material. I truly look forward to making a difference at LRS."

Olson-Torch joins LRS following seven successful years at leading household solutions manufacturer, Honey-Can-Do, where she rose from Vice President of e-commerce and Marketing to Chief Revenue Officer and grew revenue triple digits during her tenure. Prior to Honey-Can-Do, Olson-Torch held senior sales, marketing, client service and branding positions at Flor, Shopper Sciences, Zappos.com, OMD Worldwide, and Starcom/Leo Burnett.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Advertising from Michigan State University; was named a Crain's Chicago Business Notable Marketing Executive in 2020; cited in Home Furnishing News' (HFN) 40 Under 40 in 2018; and in 2011, earned a Bronze Effie Award for Zappos: Happy People Making People Happy campaign.

"We welcome to Emily to LRS, and have no doubt her exceptional career experiences and accomplishments will help catapult revenue, shape the LRS brand, and unify our customer experience as we grow, innovate and expand across the nation's Midwest and South-Central states," said LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley.

LRS has made ten acquisitions to-date in 2022, and in 2021, the company amassed 22 acquisitions to complement its organic revenue growth.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across ten states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, street sweeping, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 80 facilities and thrives on the passion of 2,100 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste

Media Contact:

Jim Engineer

Manager, Corporate Communications

jengineer@lrsrecycles.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LRS