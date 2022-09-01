Lexogen Introduces RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast - a new library prep kit that enables efficient removal of rRNA and other transcripts

Lexogen Introduces RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast - a new library prep kit that enables efficient removal of rRNA and other transcripts

VIENNA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company announced the release of the new RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast today.

(PRNewswire)

Total RNA is comprised of large amounts of undesired ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which accounts for up to 95 % of all transcripts in an RNA sample. The new RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast enables our customers to sequence what matters most of all by ensuring efficient removal of rRNA. Sequencing reads are focused to RNA of interest which allows more samples to be multiplexed and significantly reduces the sequencing cost per sample.

RiboCop's rRNA depletion technology is based on hybridization of rRNA to specifically designed oligos and removal with magnetic beads. Lexogen has developed a sophisticated algorithm to design specific probe mixes for maximum rRNA removal while keeping unwanted off-target effects at a minimum and preserving unbiased expression profiles. RiboCop is compatible with CORALL RNA-Seq V2 and all standard RNA-Seq library preparation protocols.

RiboCop is well established for Human/Mouse/Rat rRNA depletion, combined Human/Mouse/Rat rRNA and globin mRNA depletion, and for depletion of bacterial samples . With the most recent addition for yeast samples, RiboCop's species compatibility is further extended and offers researchers working with yeast various benefits:

Comprehensive view of the yeast transcriptome: RiboCop offers the possibility to analyze non-coding and non-polyadenylated RNA together with mRNA and ensures full coverage of the transcriptome complexity of yeasts.

Maximized unique sequencing reads: <1.5 % of remaining rRNA reads for the complete input range to focus sequencing reads on RNA of interest.

Scalability of input and throughput: flexible input range from 10 ng – 1 µg with exceptional performance on low input samples combined with an automation-friendly protocol.

Preservation of RNA integrity: RiboCop's enzyme-free workflow preserves full-length transcripts and is ideal even for degraded samples.

"We are delighted about this new addition to the RiboCop rRNA depletion family. Yeasts are not only economically important organisms in food manufacturing and nutrition, but some are emerging or existing human pathogens. Many researchers in the field are determined to understand the transcriptomic landscape of these organisms in their entirety. With the release of our Ribocop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast, we aim to support researchers in this pursuit and help them push their research further." – says Yvonne Göpel, Product Manager at Lexogen.

About Lexogen

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a leading company in transcriptomics, next-generation sequencing, and RNA analysis. The mission of the Lexogen team is to empower their customers with innovative top quality RNA analysis solutions and support, in order to improve health and well-being for everyone and our planet. Lexogen is the leader in 3' RNA sequencing, a technology proven for its efficiency, its robustness, and its sensitivity. Lexogen's portfolio includes innovative kits for true single-cell as well as bulk RNA Sequencing, RNA purification and ribosomal RNA depletion, spike-in RNA variant controls, and metabolic RNA labeling. Lexogen also provides first-class, fully integrated RNA analysis services from experimental design to analytical reporting. Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, USA.

To learn more, visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

Contact person:

Amra Dedic

Communication and Event Manager

Tel.: +43 660 69 66 045

Email: amra.dedic@lexogen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexogen