Two highly experienced executives join Rock Tech Lithium's Board of Directors: Jutta Dönges and Michelle Gahagan

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech") is pleased to welcome two new highly experienced members of the Board of Directors ("Board" or the "Board of Directors"). First is Jutta Dönges, the Managing Director of the Federal Republic of Germany Finance Agency. Her election as a director was approved by shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2022 (the "AGM") and is now fully constituted by receiving the necessary approval of applicable supervisory authorities. In addition, Rock Tech would also like to welcome Michelle Gahagan, an experienced Canadian lawyer and current director of several listed mining and technology companies, whose election as a director of Rock Tech became effective as of the close of the AGM.

The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Jutta Dönges and Michelle Gahagan, two highly respected businesswomen, to the Rock Tech team. As Rock Tech continues to accelerate the implementation of its strategic transition and growth, it is expected that the Board will benefit from Ms. Dönges' and Ms. Gahagans' independence and mix of skills, experience, and qualifications. The election of Ms. Dönges and Ms. Gahagan as directors of Rock Tech was overwhelmingly approved by shareholders at the AGM, with each candidate's election being approved by 99.98% of the votes cast in respect thereof.

Jutta Dönges is a well-known and highly renowned German manager, an engineer by training, and Managing Director of the Federal Republic of Germany Finance Agency. In that role she is responsible for the Federal Government Financial Market and Economic Stabilization Funds with balance sheets totaling €80.6 billion and €38.8 billion, respectively. In addition, Ms. Dönges is a Member of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG and TUI AG and brings in-depth financial and capital market expertise, as well as many years of experience in expansion management.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jutta to the Board of Directors. We maintain frequent and important interaction between the Board of Directors and management, and thus the whole leadership group is expected to meaningfully benefit from Ms. Dönges' extensive expertise. In Canada and Germany, we are progressing lithium projects requiring several hundred million Euros investments that are expected to contribute to the development of a global electric vehicles supply chain. I have no doubt that Jutta will perfectly complement Rock Tech with her international network and management experience", stated Dirk Harbecke, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In addition, Michelle Gahagan from Canada has joined the Board. Ms. Gahagan is an expert in law and finance and, most importantly, brings with her many years of experience and knowledge in the global mining industry. Currently, Ms. Gahagan's roles include acting as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of General Copper Gold, as well as Chair of the board of directors of Canadian Palladium, both mining exploration companies. Ms. Gahagan's proven track record of executing, managing and monitoring mining exploration programs is expected to support the development of Rock Tech's operations in Canada and its lithium mining assets in the country.

"Having Michelle join Rock Tech's Board is a great win, especially for our corporate home base in Canada and the Georgia Lake lithium project. Michelle has extensive experience in various sectors, including natural resource development and technology, and her legal background is a highly welcome addition to our Board as Rock Tech continues commercial negotiations with global banks, car makers, battery producers and other industry stakeholders. Her expertise and experience is expected to be invaluable for our corporate development" said Rock Tech Chairman Harbecke.

