PCS Retirement makes INC 5000 list for 15th consecutive year!

PCS Retirement is one of only seven companies nationwide and the only firm in financial services to make the list each year since 2008.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. once again recognized PCS Retirement on its annual Inc. 5000 list. This is the fifteenth consecutive year that PCS Retirement received this honor and PCS's fourth highest ranking.

PCS Retirement logo (PRNewswire)

"Our consistent growth correlates with our conviction to offer a truly independent and conflict-free retirement plan platform for advisors, TPAs, plan sponsors, and participants," says PCS Retirement's CEO, Mark Klein. "The growth is only possible because our fantastic team and clients are equally committed to offering a better, fairer, and more sophisticated retirement savings experience. "

"Even after 20-plus years in business, our team continues to drive business growth and innovation in the retirement industry," says PCS Retirement's president, Mike Coluzzi. "Receiving this accolade for the past 15 years is representative of our commitment to delivering the highest quality service, support, and advanced retirement plan technology available in the market."

PCS Retirement is one of only seven companies and the only financial services company that has made the list every year since 2008. Since its founding in 2001, PCS has expanded to nearly 400 retirement professionals with a geographic presence across the United States.

PCS Retirement continues to lead the retirement plan market through an independent, conflict-free recordkeeping platform. PCS Retirement's complete ecosystem of technology-based solutions and comprehensive fiduciary support has also earned the firm the best-in-retirement business award from Charles Schwab, the FIS Impact Award for Retirement Technology, a "AAA-Superior" service rating by Roland|Criss, CEFEX certification for best fiduciary practices each year since it has been offered, and, most recently, named a 2022 WMIA Award Finalist for 401(k) Technology.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry, providing recordkeeping services to 19,000 plans and 850,000 eligible participants representing $30 billion in assets under administration. In the individual (IRA) and multi-vendor (403(b) and 457) retirement markets, PCS services 6,000 retirement plans, more than 92,000 educators and school administrators, and holds more than $6 billion in retirement assets in the K-12 and higher education markets. PCS Retirement's comprehensive retirement solutions platform also includes technology and business development tools for financial advisors for various plans including 401(k), Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified, and HSAs. To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

