Brii Biosciences Appoints Taiyin Yang to Board of Directors, Strengthening Product Quality Oversight to Support Company Momentum

Addition increases diversity of Board governance and supports further independent expertise

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK), a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, today announced the appointment of healthcare industry veteran Taiyin Yang, Ph.D., to the Company's Board of Directors as co-chair of the newly expanded Audit and Risk Committee, effective September 1, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Brii Biosciences Limited) (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Dr. Axel Bouchon, a non-executive board member, will be departing the Board effective September 30, 2022 to pursue a new leadership opportunity within anti-depression and central nervous system therapies, an area of Brii's focus. Dr. Bouchon will continue to work with Brii Bio as an advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

With these changes, Brii's Board now comprises a diverse group of eight directors, five of which are independent non-executive directors, with breadth and depth of experience throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

"We're pleased to welcome Taiyin, an industry giant and admired leader, to our Board of Directors. Her extensive industry experience within product development and commercial manufacturing will provide important synergies as we continue the accelerated corporate growth. I would also like to thank Axel for his incredible insight and business acumen during his service as a non-executive director," said Zhi Hong, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brii Bio. "As part of Taiyin's appointment, we will be enhancing our risk oversight and corporate governance through the newly expanded Audit and Risk Committee, where her expertise in product development, manufacturing and supply, as well as product quality management and risk oversight will serve Brii and its shareholders well into the future."

Dr. Yang is the former Executive Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing at Gilead Sciences. She directed operations of process, device and formulation development, manufacturing, packaging, analytical operations, laboratory information systems and data science, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, CMC program management, product distribution, supply chain management and site operations. Under her leadership, Gilead developed the world's first HIV single tablet regimen and advanced numerous compounds from early-stage development to market, reaching millions of people around the world. Prior to joining Gilead in 1993, Dr. Yang worked at Syntex Corporation for more than a decade, where she contributed to the development and commercialization of more than 10 medicines.

In 2022, Dr. Yang was elected a member of the National Academy of Engineering. She is a member of the Expert Scientific Advisory Committee of Medicines for Malaria Venture and the scientific advisory board of Sionna Therapeutics. Dr. Yang also serves on the board of directors of Kodiak Sciences and Kronos Bio. Dr. Yang holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from National Taiwan University.

"As a life-long public health advocate, I recognize and celebrate the importance of Brii's values-based and patient-centric approach to R&D. I appreciate the challenges of finding novel therapies that have the potential to fill clear and significant unmet needs for patients, and I'm honored to offer my expertise in advancing Brii's vision as an independent advisor," said Dr. Taiyin Yang, Independent Non-executive Director of Brii Bio. "I look forward to partnering with my fellow members of the Board and the senior management team to contribute to Brii's future success as a mission-driven company with a promising pipeline of public-health inspired patient solutions."

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections, and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

