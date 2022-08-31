Apex Service Partners Announces Partnership with Wounded Warrior Project to Serve Nation's Bravest

Apex Service Partners and its quality brands across the nation will work alongside Wounded Warrior Project to honor and empower America's injured veterans.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Service Partners, an industry leading group of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services businesses in over 30 states, has announced a partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). Apex's nationwide network of brands will together give back to America's injured service members and their families in a variety of ways, including donated funds, career training and job opportunities, HVAC system giveaways for local veterans, regional fundraising events, volunteer work, and more.

"Apex is passionate about giving back to the communities we serve, so teaming up with Wounded Warrior Project and the life-changing programs they provide for wounded veterans was a no-brainer," said AJ Brown, CEO of Apex. "Many of our brands have a deeply personal connection to armed services or know someone directly impacted by Wounded Warrior Project. That connection makes this partnership truly special for us and our providers, and we are honored to stand together alongside Wounded Warrior Project and the important work they do."

Over the next year, Apex and its service brands have committed to a minimum $100,000 fundraising goal. These funds will go directly towards supporting WWP's free programs and services for veterans, including physical and mental wellness programs, as well as long-term independence support to help the most severely wounded warriors and their families live happy and healthy lives. Regionally, service locations will give back on a local level by donating home systems or services to veterans in need, offering trades training programs and job openings for warriors, volunteering and participating in events like WWP's Carry Forward® 5Ks, hosting fundraisers on-site and via social media, and more.

The partnership officially began last month at a kick-off event held in WWP's home city of Jacksonville, Florida, hosted by Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric, one of Apex's partner brands.

"Wounded Warrior Project is grateful for the support of Apex Service Partners as they help us honor and empower wounded veterans in communities across the country," said Brea Kratzert Todd, vice president of business development at WWP. "Thanks to their generosity, warriors and their loved ones never pay a penny for our programs – because they paid their dues serving our nation."

To learn more about Apex and nearby locations where you can donate, visit apexservicepartners.com. For more on WWP's programs and services for wounded warriors and their families, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

About Apex Service Partners

Apex Service Partners is a people-focused HVAC, plumbing and electrical services group whose goal is to partner with and build for the long-term leading local brands around the country that represent the best places to receive residential service work and the best place to work for any tradesperson. Apex has built a strong network of local brands, industry leaders and teams who share resources, best practices, and expertise to deliver unparalleled service to customers and opportunities for employees. For more information, visit https://apexservicepartners.com/.

