Second Generation Black Women-Led PR Firm Leverette Weekes Nationally Certified as Women's Business Enterprise

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVERETTE WEEKES, a public relations agency, is pleased to announce that it has been nationally certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Leverette Weekes is led by president and CEO Meredith Moore.

"As an agency primarily made up of Black women, we are thrilled to be recognized by WBENC for the breadth of communications services that we offer, as well as for our commitment to helping companies leverage diverse talent," said Meredith Moore. "We were assisted in the application process," she added, "by another woman-owned organization, Certified Access. They mentored us and guided us on how to leverage our new status."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Development Center-Midwest is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection to confirm that the entity is at least 51% women owned and operated. This is important as corporations and government agencies seek to partner with companies that foster diversity, equity and inclusion.

Meredith Moore is the second-generation of the Moore family to run the company. In 1973 attorney Cornell Leverette Moore was frustrated with discrimination in the workplace and the lack of opportunity despite having a law degree from Howard University.

Joining forces with his wife, Wenda Weekes Moore, the two settled in Minneapolis-St. Paul, where they established a business that drew clients from the Moores' extensive network of diverse professional athletes, executives and entrepreneurs. For much of the '80s, the company supported the emerging pipeline of talent across the Twin Cities.

In 2016, the company was revitalized and rebranded as a leadership development and communications agency by Meredith, the youngest of the Moore's children, following her successful career in communications and DEI at McDonald's corporation, 3M, and Comcast.

Leverette Weekes helps executives inside and outside of corporate America create a positive, lasting impact within their organizations and throughout the world. The company offers:

Ghostwriting, Speechwriting, and Executive Communications

Public Relations and Media Relations Consulting

Leadership Development and Coaching

