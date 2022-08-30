Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Motley Rice LLC Announce Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Twitter, Inc. Common Stock

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

OAKLAND DIVISION

In re Twitter Inc. SECURITIES

LITIGATION ) ) ) ) Case No. 4:16-cv-05314-JST (SK) CLASS ACTION

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED TWITTER, INC. ("TWITTER") PUBLICLY TRADED COMMON STOCK FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2015 THROUGH JULY 28, 2015, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY (THE "CLASS"), YOU COULD RECEIVE A PAYMENT FROM A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT. CERTAIN PERSONS ARE EXCLUDED FROM THE DEFINITION OF THE CLASS AS SET FORTH IN THE STIPULATION OF SETTLEMENT.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division, that a Settlement for $809,500,000.00 in cash to be paid or caused to be paid by Twitter, Inc. has been proposed in the above-captioned litigation (the "Litigation") in exchange for mutual releases and dismissal of the Litigation against the Defendants as set forth in a Stipulation of Settlement between Class Representatives and Twitter, Inc. dated January 5, 2022, and a separate Stipulation of Dismissal and Mutual Release of Claims between the Class Representatives and defendants Richard Costolo and Anthony Noto dated January 5, 2022 (the "Agreement"). A hearing will be held on November 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Jon S. Tigar, at the United States District Court, Northern District of California, Oakland Division, Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and Courthouse, Courtroom 6, 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612, for the purpose of determining whether: (1) the proposed Settlement and the Agreement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Litigation should be dismissed in accordance with the terms of the Settlement and the Agreement; (3) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (4) the application of Class Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and expenses from the Settlement Fund, including interest earned thereon, and awards to the Class Representatives, should be granted.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE LITIGATION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT FUND. If you have not received a detailed Notice of (1) Proposed Class Action Settlement; (2) Settlement Hearing; and (3) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim, you may obtain a copy of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator: In re Twitter, Inc. Securities Litigation, Administrator, PO Box 6389, Portland, OR 97228-6389. You may also obtain copies of the Stipulation of Settlement, Notice and Proof of Claim, as well as case-related documents and all briefs and documents in support of the Settlement at www.TwitterSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim by mail postmarked no later than November 23, 2022, or submit it online by that date. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a valid Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will still be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Litigation (including the releases provided for therein).

Any objection to the proposed Settlement, the Agreement, the Plan of Allocation of Settlement proceeds, or the fee and expense application must be filed with the Court no later than October 27, 2022, and meet the requirements set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, you may contact Class Counsel:

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP

ELLEN GUSIKOFF STEWART

655 West Broadway, Suite 1900

San Diego, CA 92101

1-800-449-4900

MOTLEY RICE LLC

GREGG S. LEVIN

MAX N. GRUETZMACHER

28 Bridgeside Blvd.

Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

1-800-697-4630

DATED: August 30, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

