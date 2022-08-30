KIRKLAND'S HOME REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended July 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Summary
- Net sales were $102.1 million, with comparable sales decreasing 8.6%.
- Gross profit margin of 18.1%.
- GAAP net loss of $25.7 million, or a loss of $2.02 per diluted share, and adjusted net loss of $16.7 million, or an adjusted loss of $1.31 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(16.4) million.
- Ended the period with a cash balance of $10.3 million, $55.0 million in outstanding debt and total liquidity of $30.3 million.
- Closed four stores to end the quarter with 356 stores.
Management Commentary
"Our second quarter efforts were focused on re-engaging with our customers both in-store and online to drive sales in a challenging consumer spending environment," said Steve "Woody" Woodward, president and CEO of Kirkland's Home. "Throughout the quarter we intentionally elevated promotions to work through inventory levels, resulting in compressed margins but an improved sales trend from the first quarter across our omni-channel platform. Specifically, we experienced notable sales momentum in our furniture category, which gives us confidence that we remain on the right track to drive growth in this segment of the market. In addition, our in-home delivery program has been showing steady adoption as we work to streamline processes and improve efficiency.
"Looking forward, early indicators are showing demand for our harvest collection, and we are pleased to report that we experienced improvements in sales and gross profit margin in the first few weeks of August. With the majority of our harvest inventory already in place and our holiday inventory on schedule, we believe we are in a healthy position to fulfill the expected seasonal demand in the back half of the year.
"For the remainder of fiscal 2022, we are focused on improving our liquidity position and appropriately managing our inventory. As the broader consumer environment remains volatile, we also plan to continue actively adjusting our promotional strategy to drive sales and work through our inventory. We feel confident in our ability to maintain a lean operational cost structure and drive cash flow during the upcoming harvest and holiday seasons as we work to begin paying down our borrowings. Overall, we are committed to our long-term transformation strategy and unlocking the full potential of Kirkland's Home."
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Net sales in the second quarter of 2022 were $102.1 million, compared to $114.8 million in the prior year quarter. Comparable same-store sales decreased 8.6%, including a 9.1% decline in e-commerce sales. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in traffic and conversion, partially offset by an increase in average ticket.
Gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $18.5 million, or 18.1% of net sales, compared to $39.7 million, or 34.6% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. The decline was primarily a result of increased promotional activity to move through inventory, higher distribution costs and increased shrink, as well as the impact of lower sales on certain fixed cost components.
Operating loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $21.8 million compared to operating income of $0.2 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily a result of the aforementioned decline in gross profit and a larger percentage of fixed operating costs relative to the lower sales base.
EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was a loss of $17.5 million compared to income of $5.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was a loss of $16.4 million compared to income of $5.1 million in the prior year quarter.
Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $25.7 million, or a loss of $2.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $16.7 million, or a loss of $1.31 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.1 million, or a loss of $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
At July 30, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $10.3 million and total liquidity of $30.3 million, with $55.0 million of outstanding debt under its $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The Company did not repurchase any shares of stock during the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
About Kirkland's, Inc.
Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States, currently operating 355 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, certain statements in this release, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements deal with potential future circumstances and developments and are, accordingly, forward-looking in nature. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may," "could," "strategy," and similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the Company's liquidity including cash flows from operations and the amount of borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility, the Company's actual and anticipated progress towards its short-term and long-term objectives including its brand transformation strategy, the timing of normalized macroeconomic conditions from the impacts of global geopolitical unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's revenues, inventory and supply chain, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team, continued volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in the Company's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of inventory, interruptions in supply chain and distribution systems, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of the Company's information or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2022 and subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release. Any changes in assumptions or factors on which such statements are based could produce materially different results. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
13-Week Period Ended
July 30,
July 31,
2022
2021
Net sales
$
102,101
$
114,790
Cost of sales
83,576
75,092
Gross profit
18,525
39,698
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
21,507
21,664
Other operating expenses
17,222
16,181
Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)
1,596
1,630
Total operating expenses
40,325
39,475
Operating (loss) income
(21,800)
223
Other expense, net
283
1
(Loss) income before income taxes
(22,083)
222
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,622
(404)
Net (loss) income
$
(25,705)
$
626
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic
$
(2.02)
$
0.04
Diluted
$
(2.02)
$
0.04
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
12,740
14,163
Diluted
12,740
15,161
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
26-Week Period Ended
July 30,
July 31,
2022
2021
Net sales
$
205,386
$
238,359
Cost of sales
158,569
158,406
Gross profit
46,817
79,953
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
42,399
40,777
Other operating expenses
34,020
33,656
Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)
3,293
3,243
Total operating expenses
79,712
77,676
Operating (loss) income
(32,895)
2,277
Other expense, net
367
6
(Loss) income before income taxes
(33,262)
2,271
Income tax expense (benefit)
298
(74)
Net (loss) income
$
(33,560)
$
2,345
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic
$
(2.65)
$
0.16
Diluted
$
(2.65)
$
0.15
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
12,653
14,229
Diluted
12,653
15,298
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
July 30,
January 29,
July 31,
2022
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,330
$
25,003
$
45,248
Inventories, net
141,702
114,029
92,017
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,273
10,537
8,779
Total current assets
159,305
149,569
146,044
Property and equipment, net
45,934
49,997
56,332
Operating lease right-of-use assets
140,310
124,684
136,381
Other assets
7,891
6,939
6,368
Total assets
$
353,440
$
331,189
$
345,125
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
61,569
$
62,535
$
50,890
Accrued expenses
27,636
30,811
30,895
Operating lease liabilities
40,801
41,268
42,772
Total current liabilities
130,006
134,614
124,557
Operating lease liabilities
123,426
111,021
129,985
Revolving line of credit
55,000
—
—
Other liabilities
4,897
4,428
5,981
Total liabilities
313,329
250,063
260,523
Net shareholders' equity
40,111
81,126
84,602
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
353,440
$
331,189
$
345,125
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
26-Week Period Ended
July 30,
July 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(33,560)
$
2,345
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
8,837
10,486
Amortization of debt issue costs
46
46
Asset impairment
228
310
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
183
5
Stock-based compensation expense
1,165
883
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Inventories, net
(27,673)
(29,934)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,489
111
Accounts payable
(1,165)
(4,619)
Accrued expenses
(1,264)
(4,648)
Income taxes receivable
(2,136)
(2,523)
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(3,840)
(9,837)
Other assets and liabilities
(377)
(779)
Net cash used in operating activities
(56,067)
(38,154)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
33
15
Capital expenditures
(5,019)
(3,402)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,986)
(3,387)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on revolving line of credit
55,000
—
Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units
(2,383)
(330)
Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises
16
146
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(6,253)
(13,364)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
46,380
(13,548)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Net decrease
(14,673)
(55,089)
Beginning of the period
25,003
100,337
End of the period
$
10,330
$
45,248
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating (loss) income, adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.
The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, provision for income tax, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating (loss) income as operating (loss) income with non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP adjustments.
Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
The following table shows a reconciliation of operating (loss) income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating (loss) income for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021 and a reconciliation of net (loss) income and diluted (loss) earnings per share to adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021:
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
13-Week Period Ended
26-Week Period Ended
July 30, 2022
July 31, 2021
July 30, 2022
July 31, 2021
Operating (loss) income
$
(21,800)
$
223
$
(32,895)
$
2,277
Depreciation and amortization
4,338
5,214
8,837
10,486
EBITDA
(17,462)
5,437
(24,058)
12,763
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Total adjustments in cost of sales(1)
(162)
(1,017)
46
(1,506)
Asset impairment(2)
228
—
228
310
Stock-based compensation expense(3)
617
651
1,165
883
Severance charges(4)
366
11
379
291
Total adjustments in operating expenses
1,211
662
1,772
1,484
Total non-GAAP adjustments
1,049
(355)
1,818
(22)
Adjusted EBITDA
(16,413)
5,082
(22,240)
12,741
Depreciation and amortization
4,338
5,214
8,837
10,486
Adjusted operating (loss) income
$
(20,751)
$
(132)
$
(31,077)
$
2,255
Net (loss) income
$
(25,705)
$
626
$
(33,560)
$
2,345
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:
Total adjustments in cost of sales(1)
(120)
(771)
35
(1,139)
Asset impairment(2)
177
—
177
234
Stock-based compensation expense, including tax impact(3)
609
78
348
150
Severance charges(4)
284
9
293
220
Total adjustments in operating expenses
1,070
87
818
604
Tax valuation allowance(5)
8,092
(36)
8,307
(110)
Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
9,042
(720)
9,160
(645)
Adjusted net (loss) income
$
(16,663)
$
(94)
$
(24,400)
$
1,700
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(2.02)
$
0.04
$
(2.65)
$
0.15
Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(1.31)
$
(0.01)
$
(1.93)
$
0.11
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
12,740
15,161
12,653
15,298
Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding
12,740
14,163
12,653
15,298
(1)
Costs associated with asset disposals, closed store and lease termination costs and any gains on lease terminations.
(2)
Asset impairment charges are related to property and equipment.
(3)
Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts expensed related to equity incentive plans.
(4)
Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements and permanent store closure compensation costs.
(5)
To remove the impact of the change in the Company's valuation allowance against deferred tax assets in order to present adjusted
