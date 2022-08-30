Leaving its mark on thrifted clothing, HEINZ Vintage Drip is a collection of 157 one-of-a-kind secondhand, ketchup-stained items, available exclusively on thredUP

TORONTO and OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - After decades of leaving its mark on the fashion industry, today HEINZ launches a first-of-its-kind fashion collection of thrifted clothes with ketchup stains, in partnership with thredUP, one of the world's largest online resale platforms. The HEINZ Vintage Drip collection, sourced from and available exclusively on thredUP, features 157 secondhand streetwear and designer pieces, each with a unique HEINZ ketchup stain. Because when it's HEINZ, it's not a stain, it's a statement.

HEINZ and thredUP Drop Vintage Drip Collection Celebrating the Iconic Ketchup Stain (CNW Group/Kraft Heinz Canada) (PRNewswire)

"While HEINZ is recognized globally for its iconic glass bottle, keystone and slow-pouring ketchup, we saw an opportunity to view the stain we've been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement," says Alyssa Cicero, Brand Manager, Brand Communications, HEINZ. "This collection is about sustainably celebrating the character HEINZ ketchup stains add to apparel, inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol."

The HEINZ Vintage Drip collection comes at a time when demand for thrifting sustainable, one-of-a-kind clothing options is at an all-time high among eco-conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers. thredUP's 2022 Resale Report found that 62% of Gen Z and Millennials say they look for an item secondhand before purchasing it new. The global secondhand apparel market is also expected to grow by 127% by 2026 – three times faster than the global apparel market overall.

"At thredUP, we believe every piece of clothing deserves a second life -- even summer barbeque casualties," says Erin Wallace, VP of Integrated Marketing, thredUP. "We're thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like HEINZ to create the first-ever line of ketchup-stained secondhand clothes, celebrating reuse. This collection offers a unique way for fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet. We hope it makes a splash… err… drip!"

HEINZ Vintage Drip is available exclusively at thredUP.com/HEINZ with 100% of proceeds going to Rise Against Hunger in support of global hunger relief. Intentionally designed to be inclusive across size and gender, sizes range from XXS - XXL. Fans who can't get their hands on a piece from the first drop launching on August 30th, 2022, will have another chance on September 13, 2022, when more exclusive items will be released. North Americans can stay on top of the latest drops, seek style inspiration from notable thrifters and streetwear influencers, and share their drip on social using #HEINZVintageDrip, following and tagging @HEINZ or @HEINZ_ca , and @thredUP .

About the Kraft HEINZ Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 125 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

