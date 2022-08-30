Dr. David Brailer, M.D., Ph.D. Joins Cigna as Executive Vice President and Chief Health Officer

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health services company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) announced that health care industry leader Dr. David Brailer, M.D., Ph.D. will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Health Officer in early September. As Cigna's first Chief Health Officer, Dr. Brailer will focus on bringing together the company's products, technologies, and services in new and innovative ways to drive more value and help people improve their overall health and vitality. Dr. Brailer will report to David M. Cordani, Cigna Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and will serve on the company's Enterprise Leadership Team.

Dr. David Brailer, M.D., Ph.D. will join Cigna as Executive Vice President and Chief Health Officer. (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to have Dr. Brailer join our company at a time when advancing our strategy to make health care more affordable, predictable, and simple has never been more important," Cordani said. "Our customers, patients, and clients are counting on us to lead breakout change and improvement in health care. With his proven expertise in care delivery, information technology, innovation, and public policy, Dr. Brailer is an invaluable addition to our team."

Dr. Brailer is founder and Chairman of Health Evolution, an organization that convenes health care leaders as they navigate rapidly changing forces in the industry. He is also Vice Chairman of the Duke-Margolis Health Policy Center. Dr. Brailer will continue to be actively involved with both of those organizations as part of his role at Cigna. Dr. Brailer has been an investor in numerous health technology and services companies through Health Evolution Partners. In 2004, he was appointed by President George W. Bush as a health policy advisor and became the nation's first National Coordinator for Health Information Technology. Prior to that, he was founder and CEO of CareScience, one of the first health data analytics companies in the internet era. Dr. Brailer has served on the boards of directors of or as an advisor to numerous health care companies, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, VillageMD, Censeo Health, and Prolacta Bioscience.

"I believe that Cigna is well positioned to improve the health and well-being of the millions of customers it serves," Dr. Brailer said. "I know the company is deeply committed to being a leader in the coming era of digitally inspired consumer-driven health care. I look forward to working alongside David and the leadership team to advance Cigna's culture of health excellence and innovation."

Dr. Brailer holds doctoral degrees in medicine and economics. He earned his M.D. from West Virginia University and his Ph.D. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He was appointed a Charles A. Dana Fellow and a Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania. He taught for a decade at The Wharton School, where he developed its curriculum on health information technology. Dr. Brailer became board certified in internal medicine after internship and residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he later practiced infectious diseases and HIV medicine.

