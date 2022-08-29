Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Health Equity Among Those Most Impacted by Breast Cancer

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and health equity programs, including Susan G. Komen's Stand for H.E.R— a Health Equity Revolution — a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community. The Walk will be held on September 24, 2022, at Lenox Square.

"We look forward to creating a community for those impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further Komen's ability to meet the needs of patients and advance our health equity efforts to break down barriers to quality, timely care that create poor breast health outcomes." said Dr. Jamar Jeffers, State Executive Director at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome new and returning sponsors this year including Georgia-Pacific, Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Ford, Insight Global, Georgia Natural Gas, Kroger, KPMG, Wellstar Health System, The Atlanta Braves, UPS, Voya Financial, Workday, United Distributors, Cigna, Anthem BCBS, Regions Bank, Change Healthcare, Publix, Wilmington Trust, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Regions, Quantum Radiology, Lenox Square, McDonald's, Mohawk, Coca-Cola, The Westin Buckhead, Cox Media Group, WSB-TV Family 2 Family, and Chick-fil-A. Additionally, WSB-TV News Anchor, Karyn Greer, will serve as the Walk Chair and Emcee of the event.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Kids Fun Zone with facepainting and crafts sponsored by Kroger

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather, sponsored by Georgia Natural Gas

Mobile mammography screening sponsored by Quantum Radiology

Opening ceremonies entertainment from The Pink Nation Breast Cancer Survivors Choir and the Stayin' Alive Crew: an over 50's high energy dance team

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

Lenox Square 3393 Peachtree Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30326

September 24, 2022

7:00 AM EVENT OPENS

8:45 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9:00 WALK

Register Online

komen.org/georgiawalk

Atlanta residents can continue to support those impacted by breast cancer in October through events and partnerships in the area: A portion of the proceeds from the Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, October 2, 2022, will go toward Komen's Stand For H.E.R. initiative to improve breast health equity for Black women in metro Atlanta. Also, Cirque du Soleil will host A Night at Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, under The Big top at Atlantic Station with proceeds benefiting Susan G. Komen.

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

