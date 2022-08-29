NASA Waves Off First Artemis I Launch Attempt, to Provide Media Update

NASA Waves Off First Artemis I Launch Attempt, to Provide Media Update

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Artemis I launch scrub Monday from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency will hold a media briefing at approximately 1 p.m. EDT today, Monday, Aug. 29, to discuss mission status.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

The briefing will livestream on NASA Television, the agency's app, and on the agency's website.

Artemis I is a flight test to launch NASA's Space Launch System rocket and an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon before the Artemis II mission with astronauts aboard.

The approximately two-day countdown for launch began Saturday, Aug. 27, and was waved off Monday after encountering an issue getting one of the four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the rocket's core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson provided brief remarks shortly after the scrub was announced. He also will join the upcoming news conference.

The following individuals also are confirmed to participate at this time:

Jim Free , associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Mike Sarafin , Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

To participate by telephone, media must RSVP by the start of the call to: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars.

For updates, follow along on NASA's Artemis blog at:

https://blogs.nasa.gov/artemis

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA