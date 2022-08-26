Meridian in Michigan donates supplies to children heading back to school

DETROIT, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian of Michigan, a leading provider of government-sponsored health plans in the state, and Faith Redemption Center COGIC have teamed up to provide free backpacks and school supplies to local children heading back to school.

On Aug. 27, Faith Redemption will welcome families to a Back-to-School Rally, where kids in grades K-12 can get free backpacks, spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, glue sticks, highlighters, and packs of loose-leaf paper. Food boxes from Forgotten Harvest and lunch will also be available.

"We are excited about the upcoming school year since a good education contributes to a person reaching their goals in life and to their future well-being," said Bishop Clyde D. Jones, Jr. "At the rally, our school-age children will be provided with health screenings, essential vaccinations, and school supplies. Thanks to Meridian for helping us to contribute to the success and well-being of the people we serve."

"This is our way of making sure all families have what they need to start the school year out right," said Sean Kendall, Plan CEO and President for Meridian in Michigan.

In addition to the back-to-school event on Aug. 27 at Faith Redemption, Meridian also partnered with other community organizations to help make sure no child goes without school supplies.

Other events included:

Southfield, MI office which will distribute the supplies to homeless and at-risk youths. Meridian donated 100 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of Volunteers of America Michigan's Operation Backpack ® program . Health plan employees stuffed backpacks and dropped them off at VOA'soffice which will distribute the supplies to homeless and at-risk youths.

Aug. 17 at the Detroit . Meridian donated 100 backpacks to the Viola Liuzzo Association's Back-to-School event held onat the Viola Liuzzo Park , located on the northwest side of

Detroit Public Schools Community District students will return to classes on Aug. 29.

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, visit mimeridian.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Meridian of Michigan