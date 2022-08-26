Jinyun New Media Launching Creative Short Video Named "Luban" Going Abroad

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19, 2022, the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference was held in Tianjin. Tianjin JinYun New Media has planned to launch a creative short video named "Luban" Going Abroad in "national hand-painted style + pop style", introducing the fruitful achievements of "Luban" Workshop since its establishment in 2016, demonstrating how Tianjin actively promotes the high-quality development of vocational education and shows innovative exploration in Sino-foreign vocational education exchanges and cooperation.

As a well-known brand of Sino-foreign humanities exchange originated and practiced in Tianjin, Luban Workshop has cultivated a large number of technical and skilled talents who are familiar with Chinese technology, understand Chinese craftsmanship and know Chinese products for the partner countries, which have presented a landmark achievement of the construction of the innovation demonstration zone under the national modern vocational education reform as well as a major innovation achievement in the international development of Chinese vocational education.

This short video focuses on the expression of innovation, with popular pop style, national hand-painted style and humorous voiceover, allowing the viewer to experience the wonders and effectiveness of Luban Workshop in a sense of comic immersion. Each story told in the short video reveals the true feeling of the teachers and students of Luban Workshop, learning from and sharing with each other. Just like the stars in the Milky Way, Luban Workshops flicker in every corner of the world, illuminating the road of win-win between China and the world.

Contact: Yan Zheng

Tel: 0086-18622969907

E-mail: yanzheng611@126.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zlUIX1yjcw

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885973/Tianjin_Jinyun_New_Media_Group_Co_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Jinyun New Media Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group Co., Ltd.