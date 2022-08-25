Blueshift Launches Its Global Event Series Engage 2022

B2C marketers invited to unlock intelligent customer connections with featured speakers from Sweetwater, Forrester, Sinch, Slickdeals, Zumper, 14 West, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift , the leading Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement, today announced that it will host Blueshift Engage 2022 , its premier event series for B2C marketers who want to drive better customer engagement with highly personalized cross-channel campaigns. Attendees will have opportunities to hear from industry thought leaders, marketing innovators, and product experts as well as network with their marketing peers. The San Francisco conference takes place on Aug. 31, and the London conference is on Sept. 20.

"Our theme for Engage 2022 is Intelligent Customer Connections, and we'll be focusing on how to deliver the connected experiences your customers expect with accessible AI and intelligence," said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and co-founder of Blueshift. "We're thrilled to host these events in person this year. The days will be full of learning, connecting, and fun with inspiring sessions, roundtables, and fireside chats that will dive into intelligent customer engagement at scale. Thank you to our sponsors, including AWS, Sinch, and more."

The days are packed with modern marketers from leading brands discussing key challenges and best practices in creating meaningful customer engagement. Topics include delivering a cross-channel approach, AI recommendations, conversational channels, first-party data, customer-centric journeys, and privacy.

The event will also highlight winners of the Omnies celebrating B2C marketing innovators, trailblazers, leaders, and rising stars, who create wow moments for their customers through connected cross-channel campaigns, AI-powered personalization, rich customer data, and more.

Event details:

Engage San Francisco

Aug. 31, 2022

Bespoke, located in Westfield San Francisco Centre

Engage London

Sept. 20, 2022

etc.venues St. Paul's

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift cross-channel marketing platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, cross-channel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

For more information visit blueshift.com.

