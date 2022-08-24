Valhallan Acquires United Federation of Esports Athletes (UFEA), Becomes Largest Youth Esports Franchise

Valhallan Continues Aggressive Growth, Providing Capabilities to a Broader Audience and Never-Before-Seen Esports Opportunities to Students

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing esports franchise Valhallan announced today its acquisition of the United Federation of Esports Athletes (UFEA) league - solidifying Valhallan as the largest youth esports franchise in the country. The UFEA is a youth esports league designed for high school students that encourages camaraderie among players and further opportunities in the esports industry.

The acquisition of the UFEA and the recent acquisition of the North American Esports League (NAEL) further establishes Valhallan as a leader in youth esports, bringing its exclusive training program and arenas together with high-profile tournament play for all players aged 7-18 years old. Under Valhallan Holdings (VHH), Valhallan's holding company that claims ownership of the NAEL, UFEA, an upcoming European league and any future esports acquisitions; Valhallan now boasts thousands of teams and players.

The UFEA began in early 2021 with just a few schools from Trinity League - an athletic powerhouse. The UFEA started as a modest attempt to meet the needs of a few schools but has grown into a program that focuses on competitive play and collegiate opportunities for players. In less than two years, the UFEA has grown to include dozens of schools and organizations domestically - with teams across more than ten states and every U.S. time zone. The UFEA also collects data and helps to find fits for college recruitment, forging a path toward collegiate esports opportunities.

"The acquisition of the UFEA and our global league expansion plans are exciting opportunities for Valhallan, our franchise owners, our players and their families and the entire esports industry," said Matt Phillips, brand president of Valhallan. "Valhallan continues to build on its established, high-profile platform to compete and grow the best esports training arenas and league available."

The acquisition of the UFEA aims to add value to school esports programs, franchise-owned esports teams, and other programs such as participating LAN centers. All esports programs and teams are invited to join the UFEA and NAEL for the upcoming fall season. After that, the UFEA will be rolled up to the North American Esports League moving forward.

"We at the United Federation of Esports Athletes are thrilled to join Valhallan and the likes of the North American Esports League to help actualize the reality of esports as a career to students," said Christopher Baarstad, UFEA league director. "With Valhallan, we are excited to offer more than just a gaming platform. We can teach our players different aspects of the esports world, including team management and marketing."

The UFEA and NAEL are actively seeking to add teams for the upcoming 2022 Fall Season. The UFEA will cover the games: Valorant, Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, League of Legends, Apex Legends and Halo. Registration closes on September 21. Discounts are available for early registration and new teams registering to the UFEA. For more information about registration for the UFEA 2022 Fall Season, please visit ufea.gg/register .

Designed for teams ages 7-15, the NAEL 2022 Fall Season will include the titles: Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Rocket League and the newly-added Apex Legends. The season begins on September 10. For more information about the fall season, please visit playnael.com/NAEL-2022-fall-season . More details on the NAEL are available at playnael.com .

Valhallan, launched by FranchiCzar , a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth, is actively recruiting potential franchise owners. The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise and valhallan.com/franchise-UK for the U.K.

More information about the UFEA is available at ufea.gg .

About Valhallan

Valhallan brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems and franchise brands – including several team members with esports industry experience.

