Shark Beauty™ Launches the Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling & Drying System and Celebrates Hair Diversity in For All Hairkind™ Campaign

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because every hair type deserves to be cared for and celebrated, Shark Beauty™ , a part of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEX: 1691.HK) is expanding its presence in the hair care category with today's announcement of the Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling & Drying System – a powerful, fast, versatile hair drying and multi-styling tool. An estimated 65 percent of the U.S. population has curly, coily or wavy hair, but the hair stylers currently available don't offer what this majority needs. Tested rigorously with diverse stylists, consumers and influencers, the Shark FlexStyle™ was created by and for all hair types and skillsets.

This announcement comes as Shark Beauty™ embarks on a mission to champion and celebrate hair diversity through the company's first global brand campaign, For All Hairkind™. The campaign will spotlight all hair types and the unique stories they tell, with the goal of helping consumers embrace their hair – regardless of length, color, thickness or texture – and explore its possibilities without compromising on hair health.

"Our hair stories are as personal and distinctive as our hair itself," says Bill Davaris, Chief Marketing Officer at SharkNinja. "For All Hairkind™ celebrates all hair types and is a true testament to the power of Shark's innovative technology in promoting inclusion."

The 30-second For All Hairkind™ spot will go live in early Q4, accompanied by digital and social cuts showcasing how the product delivers an incredible array of styles for any occasion, with no heat damage. Shark Beauty™ is investing in diverse partners at NBCu, including Telemundo, to promote stronger representation of all hair types in the media.

Shark Beauty™ Stands For All Hairkind™

Shark Beauty™ is introducing its Shark Beauty™ Collective with diverse celebrity stylists who have significant influence in the hair space: Glen Coco, Ursula Stephen and Dafne Evangelista. The stylists will represent all hair types – the diverse, the eclectic and the yet-to-be celebrated – and help consumers celebrate their hair through brand activations and social media content.

"I'm so excited to partner with Shark Beauty™ to help people of all skillsets and hair types look and feel their best," says celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco. "Shark FlexStyle™ is truly a game-changer for all textures, types and lengths of hair. Each of my clients is unique – and as a stylist, it's essential the tools I use reflect that."

Shark Beauty™ will bring the Shark Beauty™ Collective across the country and celebrate hair diversity at key consumer events and music's biggest cultural moments in markets that are passionate about beauty – from Los Angeles and Miami, to New York City and Las Vegas.

The stylists within the Shark Beauty™ Collective will weigh in on future product development to ensure Shark Beauty continues to deliver products that work for all hair types.

Embrace Your Hair with Shark FlexStyle™

With the Shark FlexStyle™, beauty lovers can easily rotate back and forth from a powerful hair dryer to a multi-styling tool with just a twist. Thanks to the product's blend of power and performance, consumers can dry wet hair and curl, volumize or smooth hair simultaneously for a quicker daily routine without any heat damage, whether they're prepping for date night or going out with friends.

Shark FlexStyle™ is compact and lightweight at just over 1.5 lbs. Product attachments across different configurations include 1.25" Auto-Wrap Curlers, a Styling Concentrator, an Oval Brush, a Paddle Brush and a Curl-Defining Diffuser. A wide tooth comb attachment for curly and coily hair types will be available later this year.

Shark FlexStyle™ is available for pre-sale starting today, August 24th, and will be available on SharkBeauty.com on September 6th for $269.99. Exclusively on SharkBeauty.com, consumers can choose any three stylers and build their own Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling & Drying System for $249.99. The product will also be available at retailers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Kohl's and Macy's, starting mid-September.

In the coming months, the Shark FlexStyle™ will become available for purchase in Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About Shark Beauty™

Shark Beauty™ is an innovation leader in the personal care industry, creating powerful products with all hair types in mind, and never compromising on hair health. Shark Beauty™ is For All Hairkind™—we celebrate the diverse, the eclectic, and the yet-to-be celebrated hair, because all hair types are beautiful. Developed with consumer needs in mind, and designed for salon quality results, Shark Beauty™ products include the Shark HyperAIR™ and Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling & Drying System, available at SharkBeauty.com.

