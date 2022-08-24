PEAK ROCK CAPITAL CONTINUES TEAM EXPANSION; PROMOTES NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR, PRINCIPALS, VICE PRESIDENTS

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce a number of promotions and new hires this summer, as the firm continues to expand the depth and experience of its Private Equity, Credit and Real Estate teams.

Meredith Jonker, Carrie Pisarczyk, and Reed Westerman have been promoted to Vice President, and will continue to play critical roles with their portfolio company relationships. Joe Garigliano and David Wolfish have been promoted to Principal within the Private Equity group. In their roles, Mr. Garigliano and Mr. Wolfish have successfully partnered with portfolio companies on value creation initiatives across the investment portfolio. Constantine Tujios has been promoted to Managing Director within the Real Estate group. Mr. Tujios has been involved in all aspects of the real estate investment process including sourcing, diligence and execution. Mr. Tujios has over 15 years of real estate experience investing in a broad variety of property and transaction types.

Kim Rose, John Scata, and Patricio (PJ) Torres have all joined the team as Directors. Kim's prior experience includes senior roles at JP Morgan Chase and Kendra Scott. John comes to Peak Rock with experience at MUFG Bank, as well as a 23-year career at the FBI. PJ's prior experience includes roles at Sixth Street Partners and PwC.

"I am incredibly proud of the organization we continue to build at Peak Rock. Our high-performance team has been a critical component of the success we have had to date." said Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock. "We have a deep bench of exceptional and diverse talent, which will help us achieve our continued success," added Steve Martinez, President of Peak Rock.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

