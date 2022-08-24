CEO of Waterdrop Peng Shen was appointed as Vice-chairman of the Overseas Students and Chinese Committee of the Beijing Youth Federation

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Peng Shen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Waterdrop, took office as the vice chairman of the Overseas Students and Chinese Committee of the Beijing Youth Federation (BYF).

BYF is an organization that unites and gathers outstanding youth talents from all walks of life in Beijing, and is a major group that acts on behalf of the youth in Beijing in foreign exchanges. Shen Peng was elected as a member of BYF earlier in November 2021.

By setting up the Overseas Students and Chinese Committee, BYF aims to build a bridge for idea contribution and social participation through training classes, online communities, sharing meetings, and specialized forums.

Mr. Peng Shen commented, "BYF offers a great platform for youth communication. Being elected as the vice chairman of the Overseas Students and Chinese Committee is my horner. In the coming days, I will do my best to contribute to the activities of BYF, and Waterdrop will work as always to promote the building of a national multi-layered medical security system, so as to make universally beneficial insurance security and healthcare services accessible to more people."

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Waterdrop's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Waterdrop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Waterdrop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

