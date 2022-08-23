C2FO and Vic.ai Partner to Bring AI to Early Payment Processing

C2FO and Vic.ai team up to further reduce payment cycles and narrow payment windows for companies and their supply chains

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO , the largest global platform for working capital, today announced a new partnership with Vic.ai , a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomous accounting and financial management. Through this partnership, C2FO and Vic.ai will provide their enterprise customers with a flexible AI-driven invoice acceleration solution that helps increase gross margins, further reduces the payment cycle for their supply chains, and improves the ROI for accounting and finance teams.

Vic.ai is pioneering the use of autonomy and intelligence to digitally transform accounting and finance processes to improve productivity, decision-making and ROI. Vic.ai addresses the most manual and inefficient task in accounting — invoice processing — to improve speed and scalability, enabling customers to reinvent their accounts payable operations and improve financial management. The company increases finance teams' productivity with AI that works 24/7 on processing invoices faster and more accurately. The AI's dramatic results include cutting customers' total invoice processing time by 80%.

C2FO connects over 1.8 million businesses and more than $110 billion of daily accounts payable and accounts receivable available for early payment. In 2022, the company achieved a historic milestone, having accelerated funding of more than $200 billion to companies worldwide since its founding. The C2FO platform reduces the payment cycle by an average of 32 days. Adding the power of Vic.ai's market-leading artificial intelligence and accelerated payments will further improve the invoice-to-cash cycle for joint customers.

"This partnership furthers our pledge to help businesses improve margins, expand access to working capital and drive growth," said Allison Baker, senior vice president and head of partnerships at C2FO. "We're continuing to build out our partner ecosystem and collaborate with best-in-class technologies, like Vic.ai, to serve more businesses and improve their working capital strategies."

"C2FO's best-in-class working capital platform is a proven game changer for enterprises, enabling them to maximize operational cash, improve supplier relations and optimize procurement," said Vic.ai Chief Growth Officer Aditi Charnoubi. "Paired with Vic.ai's industry-leading AI for autonomous AP, which minimizes invoice processing and approval time, businesses can gain complete cost insights and optimize spend based on industry benchmarks."

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's largest platform for working capital. We serve over 1 million businesses representing $10.5 trillion in annual sales across more than 160 countries. Our online platform connects more than $110 billion of daily accounts payable and accounts receivable. Whether you need working capital or have excess working capital, Name Your Rate® and the C2FO platform will match your request in seconds. You can accelerate AP or AR on demand, providing you, your customers and your suppliers greater control over cash flow. You can also utilize AR financing and other data-driven funding options.

C2FO is working capital, working for everyone. Our mission is to deliver a future where every company in the world has the capital needed to thrive. To learn more, visit C2FO.com .

About Vic.ai

Vic.ai is pioneering the use of autonomy and intelligence to digitally transform accounting and finance processes to improve productivity, decision-making, and ROI. Vic.ai addresses the most manual and inefficient task in accounting — invoice processing — to improve its speed and scalability and ultimately enable customers to reinvent their accounts payable operations and improve financial management. By processing more than half a billion invoices with up to 99% accuracy, Vic.ai has helped 10,000+ customers achieve nearly $200 million in cost savings and 6 million hours in time savings. Vic.ai is jointly headquartered in New York City and Oslo, Norway. For more information, please visit http://www.vic.ai/ .

